Local achievements: July 24, 2020

Class acts
Kathryn Smith, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southwestern University in Georgetown. The 2018 graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School is a kinesiology major who is minoring in psychology.
Ashlee Shields has named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Abilene Christian University’s College of Education and Human Services. She is a junior kinesiology pre-occupational therapy major.
Applause
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has announced its Waco Under 40 nominees. In its second year, Waco Under 40 offers the opportunity for the best and brightest from a diverse group of professions and causes to gather and receive deserved recognition.
Nominees and honorees will be recognized at a luncheon currently scheduled for Dec. 1.
Nominees are: Dr. Kelsey Baas, Compleo Physical Therapy & Wellness; Jordy Barksdale, Magnolia; Dr. Brooke Blevins, Baylor University; Bricker Bruner, Bricker Bruner – Bentwood Realty; Nicole Burnett, L3Harris; Josh Caballero, Grassroots Community Development; Kyle DeBeer, Waco ISD; Lilly Ettinger, Baylor University; Walt Ford, L3Harris; Anna Futral, CASA of McLennan County; Daniel G. Garcia, Extraco Banks; Karisa Garner, Heart of Texas Region MHMR; Clinton Glaesmann, Midway ISD; Benjamin Gomez, Neighborly; Jacob Green, Keep Waco Loud; Lindsey Helton, Waco ISD; Becky Kramm, L3Harris; Travis Logue, BancorpSouth; Carrie Maddux, Waco Moms; Genesis Moncada; Kristen Mynar, Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee PLLC; Brittany L. Perrine, Baylor University; Jonathan Pokluda, Harris Creek Baptist Church; Amine Qourzal, city of Woodway; Brian Remson, Credent Wealth Management/CX Institutional; Caitlyn Remson, Central National Bank; Shawna Brooke Roscom, Edward Jones Investments; Joseph Scaramucci, McLennan County Sheriff’s Department; Shelly Spinks, Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLC; Anne Tamporello, Tamporello Properties LLC; Dominic Villa, city of Waco; Clint Weaver, Hobbs Bonded Fibers; and Izabel Weaver.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.
