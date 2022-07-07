 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local achievements: July 8, 2022

Class acts

  • Mark Smith, of Waco, graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in June at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
  • Yale Yoon, son of Yang-soo Yoon and Jae-sook Gho, of Woodway, graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on May 22 with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies. Yoon is a graduate of Lubbock High School.
  • Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview are Samantha Wieman, Master of Science in general psychology; and Calin Poore, of Whitney, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology.
  • Named to the president’s list for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview is Benjamin Venable, of Waco, Bachelor of Human Services.
  • Emily Sanker, of Waco, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sanker is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in digital media.
