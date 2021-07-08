Local achievements: July 9, 2021

Class acts
- Midway High School junior Carson Lutz earned third place in literary criticism at this year’s UIL Academic State Meet.
Carson advanced through district and regional UIL meets to be able to compete at state.
The UIL literary criticism contest is a 90-minute test that assesses the competitor’s knowledge of literary analysis concepts and familiarity with the authors and works that represent English-language literary history.
Carson competed against 21 students from across the state.
Midway High School English teacher Marsha Alvarado was his coach.
- Tesa Spell, of Waco, received a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in June.
- Bronson Berryman, of Hewitt, graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, in May with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in interior design.
- Barrett Mattson, of McGregor, graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.
- Ryne Vaughn, of Blum, graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a Bachelor of Science degree in human environmental sciences.
- Annabelle Schulz, of Waco, graduated from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
- Omar Segura, of Waco, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and criminal justice in the spring from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
- Students named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, are Sydney Hulme, of McGregor, and Leslie Ridings, of Clifton.
- Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, named students to its honor rolls for the winter semester, which runs from January to May.
Named to the president’s list are Sarah Bakios, of McGregor; Kayla Burns, of Waco; Megan Harris, of Hewitt; Kenneth Okani, of McGregor; Christopher Oski, of Waco; Kristi Rendo, of McGregor; Alicia Seely, of Waco; Stephanie Turner, of Hillsboro; and Patrick Vaden, of Waco.
Named to the dean’s list are Lisa Graves, of Waco; and Donna McGoldrick, of West.
- Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Aurora Berryman, a junior accounting major, of Hewitt; Mackenzie Donahoo, a senior elementary education major, of McGregor; and Evan Paltjon, a sophomore cognitive neuroscience major, of Robinson.
- Dakota Cassidy, a sophomore agricultural business major from Meridian, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
- Rebeca Fajardo, a junior sports management major from Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
- Jack Williams, of Crawford, was recently initiated at Texas A&M University into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
