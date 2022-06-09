Local achievements: June 10, 2022

Class acts

Local graduates from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, on May 7 are Stockton Berryman, of Hewitt, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Mackenzie Donahoo, of McGregor, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education; Grant Gloff, of Waco, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Aaron Hill, of Hewitt, Bachelor of Arts in Bible and preaching; and Blake Stout, of Robinson, Bachelor of Arts in Bible and family ministry.

Parker Jacobsen, of Lorena, graduated May 6 from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

Named to the winter dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, are Lisa Graves, Jennifer Griffin, Amanda Ortner and Madison Smith, all of Waco.

Named to the winter president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, are Sarah Bakios, of McGregor; Jermaine Brackens, of Waco; Samuel Gee, of Waco; John Hill, of China Spring; Ericka Garcia, of Waco; Justin Lee, of Woodway; Donna McGoldrick, of West; Kaitlyn Mock, of Robinson; Megan Olive, of Hewitt; Kora Placencio, of Lorena; Kristi Rendo, of McGregor; and Patrick Vaden, of Waco.

Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, are Caroline Bradley, of Waco; Kathryn Fraley, of McGregor; Georgia Hamby, of Waco; Austin Lanning, of Lorena; and Morgan Powers, of McGregor.

