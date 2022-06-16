Local achievements: June 17, 2022

Class acts

Hannah Reno, of Waco, graduated with a Master of Arts in organizational leadership from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, in June.

Mason Ochoa, of Clifton, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at South Plains College in Levelland.

Caroline Lewis, of Waco, was named to the University of Mississippi’s dean’s honor roll for the spring semester. Lewis is majoring in integrated marketing communications.

William Kunka, of McGregor, was named to the University of Mississippi’s chancellor’s honor roll for the spring semester. Kunka is majoring in general business.

