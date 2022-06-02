Local achievements: June 3, 2022

Class acts

•The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $250,000 in scholarships to 49 Texas students for the 2021-22 academic year. This continues the Fair & Rodeo’s tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships.

It was a record-breaking year in scholarship giving for the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Top Scholar was Faith Lauderdale from Midway High School, who received the Top Scholar and Board of Directors Scholarship in the amount of $25,000.

The Reserve Top Scholar was Kendall Bone from College Station High School. She received the Reserve Top Scholar and Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship for $20,000.

Callie Welty from Grandview High School took home a $15,000 scholarship. All scholarships given ranged from $2,500 to $25,000.

•High school students in the Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) program of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce received more than $84,000 in scholarships at a year-end recognition banquet.

The annual $20,000 Bradley Ray Hulse Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Madison Lindell, a La Vega High School senior who plans to attend the University of Texas to study film and media arts.

This year the program presented a LEAD alumni-sponsored scholarship. Ashley Phillips, a 2008 graduate of LEAD and Waco High School, created the Reaching Back As We Climb Scholarship. She lives in Austin and works at Apple.

Phillips presented the $1,000 Reaching Back As We Climb scholarship to Waco High student Kiana Redrick. Redrick plans to attend the University of Texas to study psychology and child development.

The remaining $63,500 was awarded to 14 other scholarship recipients:

Diana Villagomez, University High, $10,000; Ai’Yana Crist, Connally High, $10,000; Samantha Nava, Waco High, $6,500; Montserrat Serrano, Waco High, $6,500; Albert JJ White Jr., Midway High, $6,500; Jerushalayim Guadarrama Perea, La Vega High, $4,500; Taylor Hightower, Methodist Children’s Home, $3,000; Julian Watkins, Waco High, $3,000; Alyssa Andrews, Rapoport Academy Meyer High, $3,000; Rashad Satchell, Midway High, $3,000; Emili Montelongo, Waco High, $3,000; Kyndel Dempsey, Connally High, $2,500; ZaCobie Haverly, Midway High, $1,000; and Joseph Labay, Midway High, $1,000.

•Mark Smith, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the fall semester.

•Sydney Moehnke, of Waco, was named to the dean’s honor roll in public health studies for the fall semester at Texas A&M University.

•David Stringer, of Waco, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

•Texas A&M University students recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society, are Beth Cade, of China Spring; Leanna Herrera, of Robinson; and Raj Patel, of Hillsboro.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.