Local achievements: March 11, 2022

Class acts

  • Students who graduated after the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:

Waco — Isabel Banda, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Priscilla Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice; Kayla Hall, Master of Arts, communication studies; Chiddy Nwaeze Jr., Master of Science, sport management; Aliyah Parks, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; and Noelia Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice, cum laude.

Hillsboro — Gerardo Gonzalez Rangel, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice.

Whitney — Caitlin Hosterman, Bachelor of Science, health care administration.

  • Students who graduated after the fall semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls are:

Waco — Pandora Carter, Bachelor of Science, respiratory care; Jonathan Salter, Bachelor of Science, radiologic sciences; and Erica Williams, Bachelor of Science, respiratory care, summa cum laude.

Whitney — Brooke Turner, Bachelor of Science, radiologic sciences.

  • Avery Rhodes, of Waco, graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in December with a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel, merchandising and design.
  • Cambree Aguirre, an exercise science major from Valley Mills, was named to the honor roll for the fall semester at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
  • Erika Houser, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

