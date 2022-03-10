Local achievements: March 11, 2022

Class acts
- Students who graduated after the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:
Waco — Isabel Banda, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Priscilla Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice; Kayla Hall, Master of Arts, communication studies; Chiddy Nwaeze Jr., Master of Science, sport management; Aliyah Parks, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; and Noelia Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice, cum laude.
Hillsboro — Gerardo Gonzalez Rangel, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice.
Whitney — Caitlin Hosterman, Bachelor of Science, health care administration.
- Students who graduated after the fall semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls are:
Waco — Pandora Carter, Bachelor of Science, respiratory care; Jonathan Salter, Bachelor of Science, radiologic sciences; and Erica Williams, Bachelor of Science, respiratory care, summa cum laude.
Whitney — Brooke Turner, Bachelor of Science, radiologic sciences.
- Avery Rhodes, of Waco, graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in December with a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel, merchandising and design.
- Cambree Aguirre, an exercise science major from Valley Mills, was named to the honor roll for the fall semester at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
- Erika Houser, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
