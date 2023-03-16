Class acts

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:

Bellmead — Tailyn Hogan.

Covington — John Wisnewski.

Hillsboro — Silvia Campos Roman, Kolby Sorensen.

Mount Calm — Mackenzie Boyd.

Valley Mills — Preston Eoff, Emily Hedges.

Waco — Shelby Allinson, Emily Alvarado, Jhazha Bryant, Jace Burns, Raelynn Faulkner, Ty Hilliard, Arianna Montieth, Landa Owens, Guillermo Solorzano.

Walnut Springs — Cassidy Goen.

Whitney — Doyle Jetton.

Woodway — Joseph Redfield.

Students named to the president’s honor roll for the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:

Calin Poole, of Whitney, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at LeTourneau University in Longview with a 4.0 grade point average. She is pursuing a bachelor of science in kinesiology.