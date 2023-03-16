Class acts
Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:
Bellmead — Tailyn Hogan.
Covington — John Wisnewski.
Hillsboro — Silvia Campos Roman, Kolby Sorensen.
Mount Calm — Mackenzie Boyd.
Valley Mills — Preston Eoff, Emily Hedges.
Waco — Shelby Allinson, Emily Alvarado, Jhazha Bryant, Jace Burns, Raelynn Faulkner, Ty Hilliard, Arianna Montieth, Landa Owens, Guillermo Solorzano.
Walnut Springs — Cassidy Goen.
Whitney — Doyle Jetton.
Woodway — Joseph Redfield.
Students named to the president’s honor roll for the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:
Calin Poole, of Whitney, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at LeTourneau University in Longview with a 4.0 grade point average. She is pursuing a bachelor of science in kinesiology.
