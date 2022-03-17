Local achievements: March 18, 2022

Class acts

Students named to the president’s list at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the fall semester are:

Hillsboro — Silvia Roman, Crystal Ramirez.

Waco — Emily Alvarado, Raelynn Faulkner, Noelia Ramirez, Angela Thomas.

Students named to the dean’s list at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the fall semester are:

Aquilla — Trista Charo.

Clifton — Emily Berry.

Elm Mott — Dejah Howard.

Robinson — Callie Jackson.

Waco — Shelby Allinson, Emily Alvarado, Isabel Banda, Riley Bray, Raelynn Faulkner, Kavian Gaither, Priscilla Gonzalez, Noelia Ramirez, Andrew Rodriguez, Alfonso Saldana, Natalia Sanchez, Angela Thomas, Lauren Thompson, Maria Watkins.

Students named to the honor rolls at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls for the fall semester are:

President’s honor roll — Erica Williams, of Waco, respiratory care.

Provost’s honor roll — Jessica Lewis, of Robinson, social work; Megan Markwardt, of Hillsboro, respiratory care.

Students named to the honor rolls at LeTourneau University in Longview are:

Dean’s list — Jeffrey Byrd, of Clifton, aeronautical science.

President’s list — Benjamin Venable, of Waco, human services; Calin Poore, of Whitney, kinesiology.

Mark Smith, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the fall semester.

Matthew Montgomery, of Waco, a senior in management, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, Wisconsin.

Sydney Moehnke, of Waco, a public health studies major, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at Texas A&M University.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

