Local achievements: March 19, 2021

Class acts

Kathryn Smith, of Waco, a 2018 graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southwestern University in Georgetown.

She is a kinesiology major and a psychology minor. She is due to graduate early with her bachelor’s degree in December 2021. Kathryn is the daughter of Kevin and Laura Smith, and the granddaughter of Shirley Martin, Billy Joe and Linda Evans, and Dianne and Johnny Gidley.

Monica Colon and Elise Colon, of Waco, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

Fiona Dougherty, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Her major is entrepreneurship and small business.

The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, named students to its honor rolls for the fall semester.

Named to the president’s list are Hallie Fedora, of Woodway; and Ryne Vaughn, of Blum.