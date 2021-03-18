Local achievements: March 19, 2021

Class acts
Kathryn Smith, of Waco, a 2018 graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southwestern University in Georgetown.
She is a kinesiology major and a psychology minor. She is due to graduate early with her bachelor’s degree in December 2021. Kathryn is the daughter of Kevin and Laura Smith, and the granddaughter of Shirley Martin, Billy Joe and Linda Evans, and Dianne and Johnny Gidley.
Monica Colon and Elise Colon, of Waco, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Fiona Dougherty, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Her major is entrepreneurship and small business.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, named students to its honor rolls for the fall semester.
Named to the president’s list are Hallie Fedora, of Woodway; and Ryne Vaughn, of Blum.
Named to the dean’s list are Hunter Anz, of Waco; Matthew Barnhill, of Woodway; and Barrett Mattson, of McGregor.
Pitching in
Groesbeck Volunteer Fire Department accepted a cost-share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program to help purchase lifesaving rescue equipment.
“Our department is very pleased to replace our more cumbersome rescue equipment with cutting-edge tools,” said Groesbeck VFD Fire Chief Pat Samuels.
The department received a battery-operated cutter and spreader which are compact extrication tools.
“These updated tools expand our ability to quickly assist in extrication of entrapped crash victims after a vehicle accident,” Samuels said.
The new cutter and spreader can also be used for other small space rescues or for entry into a burning structure when the entryway is locked.
