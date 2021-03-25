 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local achievements: March 26, 2021
0 comments

Local achievements: March 26, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Class acts

Alyssa Marie Riggs, a 2018 graduate of Waco High School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at West Texas A&M University in Canyon. She is a junior public relations, advertising and applied communications major.

Alyssa is the daughter of Mary Ann and Randy H. Riggs, and the granddaughter of Tommy Riggs and the late Janis Riggs, and Charlie Gouveia of New Berlin, Illinois.

Inaara Ali, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.

• Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, a freshman cognitive neuroscience major; and Britain Bossier, of Fairfield, a senior elementary education major.

Pitching in

West Volunteer Fire Department accepted a $9,000 cost-share grant to help purchase a specialized washer-extractor that will help maintain its personal protective equipment or turnout gear.

The grant was awarded through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“We are glad to be able to add a heavy-duty washer-extractor to our department equipment, said West VFD Treasurer Pat Grimm. “Having an extractor on site will allow our gear to be clean of any carcinogens that might be clinging to the gear.”

The turnout gear previously was sent out to be cleaned, which sometimes took two weeks, leaving the department with less gear in service; it also was expensive.

“The new PPE extractor not only properly decontaminates bunker gear, but it makes the gear last longer, and clean gear is more visible when out on a response,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned
Local Crime News

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert