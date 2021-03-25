Local achievements: March 26, 2021

Class acts
• Alyssa Marie Riggs, a 2018 graduate of Waco High School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at West Texas A&M University in Canyon. She is a junior public relations, advertising and applied communications major.
Alyssa is the daughter of Mary Ann and Randy H. Riggs, and the granddaughter of Tommy Riggs and the late Janis Riggs, and Charlie Gouveia of New Berlin, Illinois.
• Inaara Ali, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
• Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Evan Paltjon, of Robinson, a freshman cognitive neuroscience major; and Britain Bossier, of Fairfield, a senior elementary education major.
Pitching in
West Volunteer Fire Department accepted a $9,000 cost-share grant to help purchase a specialized washer-extractor that will help maintain its personal protective equipment or turnout gear.
The grant was awarded through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.
“We are glad to be able to add a heavy-duty washer-extractor to our department equipment, said West VFD Treasurer Pat Grimm. “Having an extractor on site will allow our gear to be clean of any carcinogens that might be clinging to the gear.”
The turnout gear previously was sent out to be cleaned, which sometimes took two weeks, leaving the department with less gear in service; it also was expensive.
“The new PPE extractor not only properly decontaminates bunker gear, but it makes the gear last longer, and clean gear is more visible when out on a response,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.
