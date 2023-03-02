Class acts

Students who received degrees during the fall semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:

Waco — Shelby Allinson, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Giovanny Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, construction management; Nicholas Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; James Karney, Master of Arts, history; Jovvanta Mason Gray, Master of Arts, history; Arianna Montieth, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Landa Owens, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Krista Schulz, Bachelor of Science, biology, cum laude, honors/Honors College; Maria Watkins, Bachelor of Arts, history, magna cum laude, honors/Honors College.

Woodway — Carter Forrest, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice.

Mount Calm — Mackenzie Boyd, Bachelor of Science, psychology.

Whitney — Doyle Jetton III, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice.

•Students named to the honor rolls for the fall semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls are:

Crawford — Avery Ward, dean’s honor roll, dental hygiene.

Hillsboro — Megan Markwardt, president’s honor roll, respiratory care.

Woodway — Mason Mikeska, provost’s honor roll, management.

•Brandon Sharp, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.

•Emily Sanker, of Waco, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in digital media.