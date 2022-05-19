Local achievements: May 20, 2022

Class acts
- Carmen Cheek, of Hewitt, graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in December with a Master of Arts degree in biology.
- James Van Trease, of Riesel, graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, in December. Van Trease, a marketing major, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
- Named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, are Couper Cornblum, of Waco, and Jordan Rogers, of Robinson.
- Elliot Quillon, of Whitney, was named to the University of Jamestown’s dean’s list for the fall semester in Jamestown, North Dakota.
- Named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Biola University in La Mirada, California, are Beatrice McCormick, of Woodway, majoring in studio arts, and Benjamin Taylor, of Waco, majoring in cinema and media arts.
