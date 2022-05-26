Local achievements: May 27, 2022

Applause

The Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmaster Club of Waco had two members earn local, region and district honors in recent speaking competitions.

Anna Schlatter, a health care professional from China Spring, earned a second-place medal in local competition with her speech, “Building Effective Support Systems.”

Her talk focused on the importance of creating comprehensive support/coping structures in a demanding professional environment focused on superior outcomes.

Michael Loudermilk, a music education consultant also from China Spring, represented the club at the area contest in the speech evaluation division.

He earned the third-place area trophy for his evaluation of Brian Adams’ speech on establishing time limits to maximize productivity.

The club will offer an open house Tuesday at the Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway. The open house will showcase the pathways Toastmasters offers to its members to become more effective communicators.

Anyone interested may attend the live event to meet Toastmaster speakers and gather information.

The meeting also will be offered on a Zoom video link (759 6499 2297, password 638381). The link will be open at 6:45 p.m. with the meeting and open house beginning at 7 p.m.

La Vega ISD recently named its 2022 Teachers of the Year. They are:

Bill Taverner, La Vega High — Taverner has been at the campus for four years teaching audio-visual classes and has been an integral part of expanding the AV program. He also prepares students for various competitions. Along with his students, Taverner films, creates videos, livestreams and markets for the campus, district and community.

LaNita Keys, La Vega Junior High George Dixon Campus — Keys has served at the campus for the past five years as an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) elective teacher and girls’ athletics coach.

Lorenz Villa, La Vega Intermediate H.P. Miles Campus — Villa has been teaching in Texas schools for 28 years and this is his seventh year at the La Vega campus. He currently is teaching fourth grade dual-language classes.

Maddie James, La Vega Elementary — James is a third-grade teacher at LVES. She has a wonderful rapport with people of all ages, especially children. Her talent at teaching simple concepts, as well as more advanced topics, are both superior.

Jenna Buckner, La Vega Primary Phil Bancale Campus — Buckner has been teaching for a total of 12 years, 10 of which have been at this campus. She has taught pre-K 3, pre-K 4, and is currently the PE coach.

