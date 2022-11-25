Local achievements: Nov. 25, 2022

- Alison McGinnis Luckey received her doctorate in psychology in August from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, where she has been for the past two years.
- Students who received degrees during the summer semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:
Elm Mott — Dejah Howard, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice.
Robinson — Callie Jackson, Bachelor of Science, integrated studies.
Waco — Kandice Graves, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Kamari Ratliff, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Alfonso Saldana, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice.
- Cenovio Vega-Rizo, of Waco, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in respiratory care from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in August.
- Students named to the dean's honor roll for the spring semester at Abilene Christian University are:
People are also reading…
Abigail Williams, of Woodway, senior in animal science; Noelle Hess, of Waco, junior in interior design; Holley Anderson, of Waco, sophomore in liberal studies; Megan Klimisch, of Waco, senior in liberal studies; Megan Roos, of Robinson, junior in communication; Alex Nguyen, of Mart, senior in psychology; Olivia Sain, of Woodway, sophomore in accounting; Samantha Brown, of Woodway, senior in management; Anna Johnston, of Woodway, junior in management; Anahi King, of Robinson, sophomore in child and family services; Noah Rafalski, of Waco, junior in communication disorders; Elizabeth Watts, of McGregor, junior in communication disorders; Mary Claire Gunn, of Waco, sophomore in kinesiology; Madison Rohre, of Woodway, senior in kinesiology; Rebekah Curry, of Robinson, senior in early childhood/elementary education; Kyle Rodriguez, of Waco, junior in nursing.
- Mason Ochoa, of Clifton, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at South Plains College in Levelland.
- Caroline Lewis, of Waco, was named to the University of Mississippi's deans honor roll for the spring semester. Lewis is majoring in integrated marketing communications.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.