Local achievements: Nov. 27, 2020

Lane Smith, of Waco, graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15. Smith received a Master of Business Administration degree in management and business ethics.
McLennan Community College’s radiologic technology program director Meredith Brown has been named to the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) board of directors.
The JRCERT is the only agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and Council for Higher Education Accreditation for the accreditation of traditional and distance delivery educational programs in radiography, radiation therapy, magnetic resonance and medical dosimetry.
“Meredith Brown has demonstrated exemplary leadership and is an amazing educator,” said Glynnis Gaines, MCC’s dean of health professions. “This is a great testimony and recognition of her dedication to excellence in all aspects of her work.”
Brown will serve a three-year term and be eligible for re-election to an additional three-year term.
The Association of Zoos & Aquariums has recognized Cameron Park Zoo’s 25 years of continuous accreditation by presenting it with the AZA Quarter Century Award.
The award recognizes the Cameron Park Zoo’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in animal care, welfare, management, veterinary care, conservation, education, staffing, facilities, safety, guest services and more.
Cameron Park Zoo received its first accreditation in 1995. The AZA accreditation inspection occurs every five years. An AZA accreditation team visits the zoo or aquarium for four or five days and inspects all aspects of the facility to make sure it meets AZA standards and policies.
Only 230 facilities in the United States have received this accreditation.
