Local achievements: Nov. 27, 2020

Class acts

Lane Smith, of Waco, graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15. Smith received a Master of Business Administration degree in management and business ethics.

Applause

McLennan Community College’s radiologic technology program director Meredith Brown has been named to the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) board of directors.

The JRCERT is the only agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and Council for Higher Education Accreditation for the accreditation of traditional and distance delivery educational programs in radiography, radiation therapy, magnetic resonance and medical dosimetry.

“Meredith Brown has demonstrated exemplary leadership and is an amazing educator,” said Glynnis Gaines, MCC’s dean of health professions. “This is a great testimony and recognition of her dedication to excellence in all aspects of her work.”

Brown will serve a three-year term and be eligible for re-election to an additional three-year term.