Local achievements: Nov 5, 2021

Applause
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has named four finalists for the 2021 Athena Leadership Award. The finalists will be recognized during the Leading Waco Women Serving Summit on Nov. 18 at Ridgewood Country Club.
They will participate in a panel and then one will be selected to receive the award.
The finalists are: Susan Cowley, executive director, Talitha Koum Institute; Lisa Saxenian, principal, Waco High School; Loren Schwartz, financial adviser, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; and Dr. Sharon Shields, superintendent, La Vega ISD.
For ticket information, call 254-757-5600 or visit wacochamber.com.
Class acts
Named to the president’s list for the summer semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, are Sarah Bakios, of McGregor; Lisa Graves, of Waco; Jennifer Griffin, of Waco; Megan Harris, of Hewitt; John Hill, of China Spring; Donna McGoldrick, of West; Cody Philipp, of Valley Mills; Kristi Rendo, of McGregor; Bettye Turner, of Waco; and Patrick Vaden, of Waco.
Kayla Burns, of Waco, has been named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Inaara Ali, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Named to the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland, are Todd Bogan, of Crawford; Ebony Cesare, of Robinson; Michael Ellsworth, of Waco; and Panki Miah, of Woodway.
Named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Biola University in La Mirada, California, are Beatrice McCormick, of Woodway, majoring in design; and Benjamin Taylor, of Waco, majoring in cinema and media arts.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.