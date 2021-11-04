Local achievements: Nov 5, 2021

Applause

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has named four finalists for the 2021 Athena Leadership Award. The finalists will be recognized during the Leading Waco Women Serving Summit on Nov. 18 at Ridgewood Country Club.

They will participate in a panel and then one will be selected to receive the award.

The finalists are: Susan Cowley, executive director, Talitha Koum Institute; Lisa Saxenian, principal, Waco High School; Loren Schwartz, financial adviser, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; and Dr. Sharon Shields, superintendent, La Vega ISD.

For ticket information, call 254-757-5600 or visit wacochamber.com.

