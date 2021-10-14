Local achievements: Oct. 15, 2021

Class acts

The Midway High School Varsity Treble Choir, directed by Jannifer Rice, has been invited as an honor choir by the Texas Music Educators Association for its 2022 convention.

The Midway Varsity Treble Choir, along with many other Texas high school choirs, submitted performance recordings from the past two years. The Midway group was the only high school treble choir selected.

The choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022, in the Hemisfair Ballroom, part of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

The Midway High choir program has a history of TMEA Honor Choir selections. The Varsity Women’s Choir was last selected in 1996. Meistersingers, the varsity mixed choir, was selected in 2007, and the Varsity Men’s Choir was selected in 1998, 2011 and 2017.

Choral directors are Jeff Rice, Jannifer Rice and Caleb Overstreet. Private voice instructors are Julianne Best, Dr. David Guess and Tina Hays.

Karys Tipton, of Waco, graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, in May with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and music.