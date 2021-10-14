Local achievements: Oct. 15, 2021

Class acts
The Midway High School Varsity Treble Choir, directed by Jannifer Rice, has been invited as an honor choir by the Texas Music Educators Association for its 2022 convention.
The Midway Varsity Treble Choir, along with many other Texas high school choirs, submitted performance recordings from the past two years. The Midway group was the only high school treble choir selected.
The choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022, in the Hemisfair Ballroom, part of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.
The Midway High choir program has a history of TMEA Honor Choir selections. The Varsity Women’s Choir was last selected in 1996. Meistersingers, the varsity mixed choir, was selected in 2007, and the Varsity Men’s Choir was selected in 1998, 2011 and 2017.
Choral directors are Jeff Rice, Jannifer Rice and Caleb Overstreet. Private voice instructors are Julianne Best, Dr. David Guess and Tina Hays.
Karys Tipton, of Waco, graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, in May with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and music.
Two students at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, were recognized with departmental awards at an honors convocation.
Elise Colon, of Waco, was awarded the first place in anthropology in the Ivan J. Fahs Student Paper Division by the sociology and anthropology department.
Monica Colon, of Waco, was awarded third place in creative nonfiction in the Lowell-Grabill Creative Writing Contest by the English department.
Avery Rhodes, of Waco, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Peyton Howe, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois. Howe is a senior majoring in business.
Uyenmy Nguyen, of Hewitt, was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Nguyen was initiated at the University of North Texas in Denton.
Fiona Dougherty, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Dougherty’s major is entrepreneurship and small business.
