Local achievements: Oct. 21, 2022

Class acts

*Students who received degrees during the spring semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:

Aquilla — Trista Charo, criminal justice, cum laude.

Robinson — Takiya Alexander, sociology; Darius Jackson, criminal justice; Alicia Serenil, business administration, finance.

Waco — Riley Bray, education; Jaquesha Greene, criminal justice; Andrew Rodriguez, education; Natalia Sanchez, mass communication; Kelsey Scott, education, cum laude; Angela Thomas, construction management.

Woodway — Jackson Burns, integrated studies.

*Mark Smith, of Waco, graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree.

*Yale Yoon, son of Yang-soo Yoon and Jae-sook Gho, of Woodway, graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies. Yoon is a graduate of Lubbock High School.

*Named to the president’s list for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview is Benjamin Venable, who is seeking a bachelor’s degree in human services. On the dean’s list are Samantha Wieman, of Waco, who is seeking a master’s in general psychology, and Calin Poore, of Whitney, who is working toward a bachelor’s in kinesiology.

*Emily Sanker, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sanker is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in digital media.