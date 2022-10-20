 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local achievements: Oct. 21, 2022

  • 0

Class acts

*Students who received degrees during the spring semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:

Aquilla — Trista Charo, criminal justice, cum laude.

Robinson — Takiya Alexander, sociology; Darius Jackson, criminal justice; Alicia Serenil, business administration, finance.

Waco — Riley Bray, education; Jaquesha Greene, criminal justice; Andrew Rodriguez, education; Natalia Sanchez, mass communication; Kelsey Scott, education, cum laude; Angela Thomas, construction management.

Woodway — Jackson Burns, integrated studies.

*Mark Smith, of Waco, graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree.

People are also reading…

*Yale Yoon, son of Yang-soo Yoon and Jae-sook Gho, of Woodway, graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies. Yoon is a graduate of Lubbock High School.

*Named to the president’s list for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview is Benjamin Venable, who is seeking a bachelor’s degree in human services. On the dean’s list are Samantha Wieman, of Waco, who is seeking a master’s in general psychology, and Calin Poore, of Whitney, who is working toward a bachelor’s in kinesiology.

*Emily Sanker, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sanker is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in digital media.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pence suggests he may not support possible 2024 Trump presidential run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert