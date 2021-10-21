Local achievements: Oct. 22, 2021

Tenor 2 — Sam Smyers, Noah Doss, Asher Beck, Kenny Liang, Landon Johnson;

Bass 1 — Wyatt Somers, Parker Borgwald, Drew Kedersha, Jaden Rankin;

Bass 2 — Kaleb Forbis, Vanson Newman, Jackson Owen.

Students will participate in the All-Region 8 Clinic/Concert on Nov. 13 at University High School. The culminating concert will be at 5 p.m. in the UHS Performing Arts Center.

Kayla Burns, of Waco, has been named to the summer dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Paige Gilstrap, of McGregor, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

