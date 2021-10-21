Local achievements: Oct. 22, 2021

Class acts
Midway High School had 38 students selected to the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Choir after auditions Sept. 25 at Belton High School.
Twenty 25 of those students advance to the pre-Area round of the All-State process.
Those selected to the Region 8 Choir are:
Soprano 1 — Courtney Janecka, Madeleine Denman, Reyna Trujillo, Hannah Rose;
Soprano 2 — Madeline Greener, Eliana Barbur, Ava Clevenger, Katy Jones, Zoe McKeever, Rebecca Rhodes, Shelby Dayringer;
Alto 1 — Rachel Wharton, Ashlyn Melichar, Alissa Ayers, Hannah Porcare, Lauren Sincerney, Jordan Hipp, Katriel Oyler;
Alto 2 — Alex Conaway, Jenna Pietsch, Gabriela Gonzalez, Isabelle Tellez, Haylee Matus;
Tenor 1 — Sam Conaway, Jonas Jackson, Alex Davidson;
Tenor 2 — Sam Smyers, Noah Doss, Asher Beck, Kenny Liang, Landon Johnson;
Bass 1 — Wyatt Somers, Parker Borgwald, Drew Kedersha, Jaden Rankin;
Bass 2 — Kaleb Forbis, Vanson Newman, Jackson Owen.
Students will participate in the All-Region 8 Clinic/Concert on Nov. 13 at University High School. The culminating concert will be at 5 p.m. in the UHS Performing Arts Center.
Kayla Burns, of Waco, has been named to the summer dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Paige Gilstrap, of McGregor, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.
