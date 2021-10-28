Local achievements: Oct. 29, 2021

Applause

Wintford “Ford” Taylor III, of Waco, is one of eight people appointed to the Brazos River Authority board of directors by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Taylor is the owner of Wm. Taylor & Co., a general construction consulting firm.

He is the secretary of the Brazos River Authority. Taylor serves as director emeritus of the Central Texas Chapter Associated General Contractors and as chairman of the board of directors for the Waco Business League.

Additionally, he is a member of the board of trustees for Camp Allen of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Keep Waco Beautiful, Waco Historical Society and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Taylor received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas Tech University.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.