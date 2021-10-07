 Skip to main content
Local achievements: Oct. 8, 2021
Class acts

Karys Tipton, of Waco, graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, in May with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and music.

Two students at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, were recognized with departmental awards at honors convocation.

Elise Colon, of Waco, was awarded the first place in anthropology in the Ivan J. Fahs Student Paper Division by the sociology and anthropology department.

Monica Colon, of Waco, was awarded third place in creative nonfiction in the Lowell-Grabill Creative Writing Contest by the English department.

Avery Rhodes, of Waco, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Peyton Howe, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois. Howe is a senior majoring in business.

Uyenmy Nguyen, of Hewitt, was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Nguyen was initiated at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Fiona Dougherty, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Dougherty’s major is entrepreneurship and small business.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

