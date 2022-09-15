 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local achievements: Sept. 16, 2022

Class acts

  • Students who received degrees after the spring semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:

Aquilla — Trista Charo, bachelor’s in criminal justice, cum laude.

Robinson — Takiya Alexander, bachelor’s in sociology; Darius Jackson, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Alicia Serenil, Bachelor of Business Administration, finance.

Waco — Riley Bray, bachelor’s in education; Jaquesha Greene, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Andrew Rodriguez, bachelor’s in education; Natalia Sanchez, bachelor’s in mass communication; Kelsey Scott, bachelor’s in education, cum laude; Angela Thomas, bachelor’s in construction management.

Woodway — Jackson Burns, bachelor’s in integrated studies.

  • Students named to the honor rolls for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview are:

Dean’s list — Samantha Wieman, of Waco, master’s in general psychology; Calin Poore, of Whitney, bachelor’s in kinesiology.

President’s list — Benjamin Venable, of Waco, bachelor’s in human services.

