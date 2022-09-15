Local achievements: Sept. 16, 2022

Class acts
- Students who received degrees after the spring semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:
Aquilla — Trista Charo, bachelor’s in criminal justice, cum laude.
Robinson — Takiya Alexander, bachelor’s in sociology; Darius Jackson, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Alicia Serenil, Bachelor of Business Administration, finance.
Waco — Riley Bray, bachelor’s in education; Jaquesha Greene, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Andrew Rodriguez, bachelor’s in education; Natalia Sanchez, bachelor’s in mass communication; Kelsey Scott, bachelor’s in education, cum laude; Angela Thomas, bachelor’s in construction management.
Woodway — Jackson Burns, bachelor’s in integrated studies.
- Students named to the honor rolls for the spring semester at LeTourneau University in Longview are:
Dean’s list — Samantha Wieman, of Waco, master’s in general psychology; Calin Poore, of Whitney, bachelor’s in kinesiology.
President’s list — Benjamin Venable, of Waco, bachelor’s in human services.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.