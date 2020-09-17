Local achievements: Sept. 18, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applause

Baylor University Film and Digital Media professor Corey Carbonara recently won the Excellence in Education Medal from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

The national organization, which represents professionals in media and entertainment technology, recognized Carbonara for “more than 35 years teaching production and media technology, transforming complex ideas into practical lessons for his students.”

The medal is given for contributions to new or unique educational programs teaching the technologies of motion pictures, television or other imaging sciences.

Carbonara directs Baylor’s Digital Communications Technologies Project, which researches immersive visual 3D environments and augmented reality, and has taught at Baylor since 1983.

He won the International Cinematographers Guild’s first Nat Tiffen Award in 2013 for his educational work. In 2016, Baylor named him one of three Master Teachers for the year.

The SMPTE’s annual conference, at which it recognizes its award winners, will be virtual this year and held Nov. 11-12.

Class acts