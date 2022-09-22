 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TALK OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Local achievements: Sept. 23, 2022

Class acts

  • Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, welcomed new initiates from 78 universities during April. Included were: Donna Salmans, of McGregor, at Dallas Baptist University; Kaitlyn Amundson, of Clifton, at Texas Woman’s University in Denton; and Daniela Venegas, of Groesbeck, at Texas Woman’s University.
  • Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at South Plains College in Levelland are Mason Ochoa, of Clifton, and Julia Portillo, of Rosebud.
  • Caroline Lewis, of Waco, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi. Lewis is majoring in integrated marketing communications.
  • William Kunka, of McGregor, was named to the chancellor's honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.
  • Angelo State University conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees at its spring commencement in May. Graduates included Harris Coleman, of Lorena, Doctor of physical therapy; Roderick Harris, of Woodway, Master of Business Administration; and Oscar Nanez, of Waco, Master of Education in coaching, sport, rec fit administration.
  • Hannah Reno, of Waco, graduated with a Master of Arts in organizational leadership from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, in the spring semester.

