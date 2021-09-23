Local achievements: Sept. 24, 2021

Class acts

Graduates at Abilene Christian University in commencement ceremonies in May (which included December graduates) included:

Alexander Hampton, of Valley Mills, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.

Patrick Henderson, of Waco, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in convergence journalism.

Daniel Mapes, of Whitney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology.

Allison Sorrells, of Waco, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.

Morgan Sterling, of Robinson, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

Two students at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, were recognized with departmental awards at honors convocation.

Elise Colon, of Waco, was awarded the first place in anthropology in the Ivan J. Fahs Student Paper Division by the sociology and anthropology department.

Monica Colon, of Waco, was awarded third place in creative nonfiction in the Lowell-Grabill Creative Writing Contest by the English department.

