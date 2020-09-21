Local achievements: Sept. 25, 2020

Class acts
•Thomas Barnhill, of Woodway, was named to the University of Alabama president's List for the summer semester in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
•Micaela Mersch, of Troy, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. The Troy High graduate had a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.
Applause
•McLennan Community College engineering professor Dr. April Andreas and her students have released the fourth edition of the travel book, “When Nerds Travel in Packs.”
This edition is focused on the cities of Florence, Venice and Rome and is “written by and for the traveling nerd.” Finishing this edition provided new challenges for the group after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the group’s planned trip to Italy.
The students were able to complete their chapters with assistance from Catherine Hatch, managing editor of the Texas Almanac, along with Andreas and McLennan professors Dr. Ivanna Campbell, Dr. Bernie Smith and Dr. Michelle Powell.
Previous editions have included insight on other cities around the world including London, Bath, Edinburgh, Dublin, Sydney and Auckland. All four editions of the travel guide are available for purchase through Amazon.
•For the ninth time, Baylor University has attained elite honor roll status as a 2020 Great College to Work For, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.
The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities.
Only 42 were named to the honor roll as the standouts in their size categories. Baylor is included in the large university category with 10,000 or more students.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.
