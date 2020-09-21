Local achievements: Sept. 25, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class acts

•Thomas Barnhill, of Woodway, was named to the University of Alabama president's List for the summer semester in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

•Micaela Mersch, of Troy, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. The Troy High graduate had a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.

Applause

•McLennan Community College engineering professor Dr. April Andreas and her students have released the fourth edition of the travel book, “When Nerds Travel in Packs.”

This edition is focused on the cities of Florence, Venice and Rome and is “written by and for the traveling nerd.” Finishing this edition provided new challenges for the group after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the group’s planned trip to Italy.

The students were able to complete their chapters with assistance from Catherine Hatch, managing editor of the Texas Almanac, along with Andreas and McLennan professors Dr. Ivanna Campbell, Dr. Bernie Smith and Dr. Michelle Powell.