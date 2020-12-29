Local COVID-19 hospitalization hits another new high; Vaccination effort enters 3rd week

The Family Health Center was hoping for more doses than it received, Wilson said, though he declined to say how many made it to the clinic. The Family Health Center will continue vaccinating its about 550 employees when more doses arrive, Wilson said.

“We have used up our first allocation, which was again not as many as we were hoping for, so it didn’t take long,” Wilson said. “We still have a lot of health care workers we need to vaccinate, and we’ve not heard yet when we’ll get another allocation from the state or when that’s coming.”

While people designed as being part of the state's Phase 1A group are still the first priority, state health officials have urged providers to start offering shots to people in group 1B once demand from the 1A group slows, and even to offer shots to others if demand is still insufficient from the first two groups. State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt emphasized in a letter to providers last week that their goal should be administering shots as quickly as possible, rather than adhering strictly to a priority order in every case, depending on local conditions.