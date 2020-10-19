Local COVID-19 hospitalization rate, death toll rise with 27th death this month in Waco area

Craine recommended people take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing that is available at various locations this month. If more people get tested, whether they have symptoms or not, the positivity rate likely will go down, she said.

“If you’re asymptomatic, you can stop the spread to your family and other people,” she said. “It benefits the entire community.”

Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate for the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County spiked Sunday to 12.28% from 9.44% on Saturday, according to the Department of State Health Services. But the rate dropped down to 10.92% as of Monday afternoon.

If the region exceeds a hospitalization rate of 15% for seven consecutive days, many businesses would have to roll back their reopening plans and limit how many people can be in an establishment at a time to 50% capacity, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order. Bars that do not serve food would have to close, as well.

Currently, 62 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the region, according to the state.

For anyone who wants to get tested, free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M.