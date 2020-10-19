Local COVID-19 hospitalization rate, death toll rise with 27th this month in Waco area

Regional COVID-19 hospitalization rates spiked Sunday, as McLennan County logged its 27th death in October from COVID-19 complications, the public health district reported.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that the death of a 81-year-old Hispanic man marked the 138th COVID-19-related death since the pandemic began in March.
The health district also reported Monday that another 72 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing McLennan County’s total case count to 9,503. An estimated 517 people are currently sick with the disease, and an estimated 8,848 have recovered.
Waco hospitals were treating 52 COVID-19 patients Monday, including 13 people on ventilators.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the steady number of new cases per day indicates McLennan County is still seeing community spread of the disease.
“We still have to take it seriously,” she said. “It’s still widespread.”
The county’s seven-day average of tests coming back positive was 8% as of Sunday. While that number has remained relatively steady for the past few weeks, Craine said health officials want to see the rate drop below 5% because that would indicate the virus is not spreading as much.
“We flattened the curve, but we need to lower it,” she said.
Craine recommended people take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing that is available at various locations this month. If more people get tested, whether they have symptoms or not, the positivity rate likely will go down, she said.
“If you’re asymptomatic, you can stop the spread to your family and other people,” she said. “It benefits the entire community.”
Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate for the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County spiked Sunday to 12.28% from 9.44% on Saturday, according to the Department of State Health Services. But the rate dropped down to 10.92% as of Monday afternoon.
If the region exceeds a hospitalization rate of 15% for seven consecutive days, many businesses would have to roll back their reopening plans and limit how many people can be in an establishment at a time to 50% capacity, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order. Bars that do not serve food would have to close, as well.
Currently, 62 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the region, according to the state.
For anyone who wants to get tested, free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M.
Free walk-up testing will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., and the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout the month, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
