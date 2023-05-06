Results with 100% of vote centers reporting | Source: McLennan County Elections Office
Turnout: 6.1% (5,162 of 85,136 registered voters in these races)
Note: Results are not final until votes are canvassed. Some mail-in ballots and others still are yet to be counted.
Waco City Council, District 2
Alice Rodriguez — 122 — 51.9%
Tiffany Vidaña — 113 — 48.1%
Waco City Council, District 4
Don Gray — 39 — 7.2%
Darius Ewing — 337 — 62.4%
Anthony Johnson — 164 — 30.4%
Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5
Jim Patton — 187 — 57.3%
Ashley Stone — 41 — 12.6%
Abigail "Abbie" Ramirez — 98 — 30.1%
Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7
Peaches Henry — 1,068 — 49.9%
Angelo Ochoa — 1,071 — 50.1%
MCC Board of Trustees, District 1
Jonathan Q. Hill — 472 — 73.1%
Arash Abnoussi — 174 — 26.9%
MCC Board of Trustees, District 3
James Martin SoRelle — 182 — 42.3%
Ilda Sabido — 248 — 57.7%
Bosqueville ISD — $18.8 million bond
For — 168 — 59.4%
Against — 115 — 40.6%
Woodway City Council, Ward 1, Place 1
David Mercer — 599 — 46.5%
David Keyston — 688 — 53.5%
Woodway City Council, at-large
Gregg Glime — 589 — 45.5%
David Russell — 705 — 54.5%
Hewitt City Council, Ward 1, Place 1
Bradley Turner — 322 — 80.9%
R.J. Pase — 76 — 19.1%
Bellmead City Council, Place 1
Karen Ann Coleman — 96 — 76.2%
Ruth Ann Mitchell — 30 — 23.8%
Bellmead City Council, Place 2
Barbara Van Cleave — 9 — 14.5%
Travis Gibson — 53 — 85.5%
Bellmead City Council, Place 5
Bryan Winget — 25 — 55.6%
Doss Youngblood — 20 — 44.4%
Crawford City Council, at-large, 2 seats
John Weldon — 72
Lewis Snow — 46
Shane Spence — 16
Gholson City Council, at-large
Jonathan Spence — 47 — 66.2%
Billy Sparks — 24 — 33.8%
Gholson ISD, at-large, 4 seats
Nelson Moore — 24
Chris Silva — 42
Alisha Whited — 31
Michelle Goates — 63
Richard Caldara — 43
Lacy Lakeview, mayor
Sharon Clark — 30 — 19.4%
A. Niecey Payne — 125 — 80.6%
Lorena, mayor
Tommy Ross — 101 — 68.2%
Shane Phillips — 47 — 31.8%
Mart City Council, at-large, 2 seats
John Garrett — 62
Sandra Lynch — 48
LaToya Beaver — 23
Ray "Tiny" Gonzales — 47
Mart City Council, special election
James Miller — 47 — 47.0%
Ethan Deike — 53 — 53.0%
McGregor City Council, Ward 1
Alfredo Macedo — 13 — 40.6%
Andrew J. Henderson Sr. — 19 — 59.4%
McGregor City Council, Ward 5
Sherry Lynn Adams — 177 — 65.8%
Dennis Paul Fehler — 92 — 34.2%
McGregor ISD, at-large, 4 seats
David Lillard — 241
Chris Knox — 225
Troy Zacharias — 118
Hunter January — 190
Rod Smith — 136
Unopposed candidates
Waco ISD: Jose Vidaña
Waco City Council: Jim Holmes
Hewitt City Council: Michael Bancale, Bob Potter, Erica Bruce
Crawford mayor: Bobby Bain
Gholson City Council: Ron McCartney, Tom Buzbee
Gholson mayor: Chance Bradbury
Lacy Lakeview City Council: Barbara Seitz, Bruce Bundrant, Jonathan Olvera, Bob Plsek
Lorena City Council: Brad Wetzel, Katrina George
Mart mayor: Bob Kaiser
McGregor City Council: Steve Dutschmann
