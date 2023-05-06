Results with 100% of vote centers reporting | Source: McLennan County Elections Office

Turnout: 6.1% (5,162 of 85,136 registered voters in these races)

Note: Results are not final until votes are canvassed. Some mail-in ballots and others still are yet to be counted.

Waco City Council, District 2

Alice Rodriguez — 122 — 51.9%

Tiffany Vidaña — 113 — 48.1%

Waco City Council, District 4

Don Gray — 39 — 7.2%

Darius Ewing — 337 — 62.4%

Anthony Johnson — 164 — 30.4%

Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5

Jim Patton — 187 — 57.3%

Ashley Stone — 41 — 12.6%

Abigail "Abbie" Ramirez — 98 — 30.1%

Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7

Peaches Henry — 1,068 — 49.9%

Angelo Ochoa — 1,071 — 50.1%

MCC Board of Trustees, District 1

Jonathan Q. Hill — 472 — 73.1%

Arash Abnoussi — 174 — 26.9%

MCC Board of Trustees, District 3

James Martin SoRelle — 182 — 42.3%

Ilda Sabido — 248 — 57.7%

Bosqueville ISD — $18.8 million bond

For — 168 — 59.4%

Against — 115 — 40.6%

Woodway City Council, Ward 1, Place 1

David Mercer — 599 — 46.5%

David Keyston — 688 — 53.5%

Woodway City Council, at-large

Gregg Glime — 589 — 45.5%

David Russell — 705 — 54.5%

Hewitt City Council, Ward 1, Place 1

Bradley Turner — 322 — 80.9%

R.J. Pase — 76 — 19.1%

Bellmead City Council, Place 1

Karen Ann Coleman — 96 — 76.2%

Ruth Ann Mitchell — 30 — 23.8%

Bellmead City Council, Place 2

Barbara Van Cleave — 9 — 14.5%

Travis Gibson — 53 — 85.5%

Bellmead City Council, Place 5

Bryan Winget — 25 — 55.6%

Doss Youngblood — 20 — 44.4%

Crawford City Council, at-large, 2 seats

John Weldon — 72

Lewis Snow — 46

Shane Spence — 16

Gholson City Council, at-large

Jonathan Spence — 47 — 66.2%

Billy Sparks — 24 — 33.8%

Gholson ISD, at-large, 4 seats

Nelson Moore — 24

Chris Silva — 42

Alisha Whited — 31

Michelle Goates — 63

Richard Caldara — 43

Lacy Lakeview, mayor

Sharon Clark — 30 — 19.4%

A. Niecey Payne — 125 — 80.6%

Lorena, mayor

Tommy Ross — 101 — 68.2%

Shane Phillips — 47 — 31.8%

Mart City Council, at-large, 2 seats

John Garrett — 62

Sandra Lynch — 48

LaToya Beaver — 23

Ray "Tiny" Gonzales — 47

Mart City Council, special election

James Miller — 47 — 47.0%

Ethan Deike — 53 — 53.0%

McGregor City Council, Ward 1

Alfredo Macedo — 13 — 40.6%

Andrew J. Henderson Sr. — 19 — 59.4%

McGregor City Council, Ward 5

Sherry Lynn Adams — 177 — 65.8%

Dennis Paul Fehler — 92 — 34.2%

McGregor ISD, at-large, 4 seats

David Lillard — 241

Chris Knox — 225

Troy Zacharias — 118

Hunter January — 190

Rod Smith — 136

Unopposed candidates

Waco ISD: Jose Vidaña

Waco City Council: Jim Holmes

Hewitt City Council: Michael Bancale, Bob Potter, Erica Bruce

Crawford mayor: Bobby Bain

Gholson City Council: Ron McCartney, Tom Buzbee

Gholson mayor: Chance Bradbury

Lacy Lakeview City Council: Barbara Seitz, Bruce Bundrant, Jonathan Olvera, Bob Plsek

Lorena City Council: Brad Wetzel, Katrina George

Mart mayor: Bob Kaiser

McGregor City Council: Steve Dutschmann

100% of vote centers reporting | Source: McLennan County Elections Office