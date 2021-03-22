Local farmers get slice of Magnolia Market's crowds

Visitors from the United States' four corners who flock to Magnolia Market may not be coming for cheese, jars of honey, artisan PB&J sandwiches or fresh veggies. But beginning Wednesday, they will have that option.

Eight vendors from the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will set up shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, April 21 and May 12 under the repurposed historic barn at Magnolia Market at the Silos, giving them access to the thousands who visit the shopping destination at 601 Webster Ave. each day.

"They approached us, and we agreed to trial it out this spring, to see if we want to continue the relationship, even evaluate the potential for expanding," said Bethel Erickson-Bruce, who manages downtown's market. Vendors sell their goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on the parking lot across Washington Avenue from the McLennan County Courthouse.

After suffering from COVID-19-related doldrums, the market has come alive with swelling crowds. Erickson-Bruce said vendors last Saturday enjoyed record gross revenues topping $47,000, continuing a run of busy Saturdays as the economy reopens and spring breakers discover Waco.