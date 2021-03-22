Local farmers get slice of Magnolia Market's crowds

Visitors from the United States' four corners who flock to Magnolia Market may not be coming for cheese, jars of honey, artisan PB&J sandwiches or fresh veggies. But beginning Wednesday, they will have that option.
Eight vendors from the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will set up shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, April 21 and May 12 under the repurposed historic barn at Magnolia Market at the Silos, giving them access to the thousands who visit the shopping destination at 601 Webster Ave. each day.
"They approached us, and we agreed to trial it out this spring, to see if we want to continue the relationship, even evaluate the potential for expanding," said Bethel Erickson-Bruce, who manages downtown's market. Vendors sell their goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on the parking lot across Washington Avenue from the McLennan County Courthouse.
After suffering from COVID-19-related doldrums, the market has come alive with swelling crowds. Erickson-Bruce said vendors last Saturday enjoyed record gross revenues topping $47,000, continuing a run of busy Saturdays as the economy reopens and spring breakers discover Waco.
"We're hitting about 4,000 customers," Erickson-Bruce said. "We always get tourists because of our proximity to Magnolia Market, but we had more this weekend. We also seem to be getting more from our local base, people wanting to explore what is becoming an events-like setting."
By comparison, two years ago vendors at Downtown Waco Farmers Market were averaging $12,000 to $14,000 in gross revenue on Saturdays, said Erickson-Bruce, who does not count last year's pandemic-altered figures.
Downtown Waco saw a flood of visitors during this past weekend's perfect spring weather, said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, local attractions and area lodging establishments.
"Oh, my gosh, at noon on Saturday there were so many people walking around," she said. "Most were wearing masks, even if they were just walking on the sidewalk. The line at the Magnolia Market bakery was the longest I've seen in probably a year."
"Several hotels told me they sold out this past weekend, were having to refer people. They were booked up, which is the kind of news we used to have before COVID," Pendergraft added. "Now we wait to see if this is an aberration due to spring break or a sign of things to come."
Data from local hoteliers would suggest the latter, Pendergraft said.
"Hotel reports show we are starting to diverge positively from state data," she said. "Our occupancy rate was 67% in February, a figure affected by the winter storm and people, including locals, finding a place to stay warm. But this was a statewide problem, and the state occupancy rate was 51%."
She applauded Magnolia Market for inviting local vendors on Wednesday.
Shelby Polich, the oldest of seven siblings whose family runs Cedar Creek Farms, said she's personally never set foot inside Magnolia Market at the Silos. She's already looking forward to the experience, and seeing the look on customers' faces as they sample baked goods, homemade granola and jellies, sweet and spicy trail mix and smoked pastrami sandwiches.
Peanut butter has a special place on the family's menu. Members weekly grind 120 pounds of peanuts arriving from North Carolina and Virginia, then combine the spread with secret ingredients. Peanut butter in jars are sold at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, where grilled-cheese sandwiches and grilled PB&J sandwiches "have really taken off," Polich said.
Garry Stewart of Brazos Valley Cheese likewise said he relishes the opportunity to showcase his offerings at Waco's most popular tourist attraction. Magnolia Market has typically hosted 30,000 or more visitors a week over the last five years.
Stewart believes artisan vendors creating a niche for themselves at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will similarly impress at Magnolia Market.
"The market now is better than it's ever been, in my opinion," Stewart said. "We always ask people where they're from, and many, many are new to town or traveling through. The last three weeks we're seeing people from Austin and Houston, traveling on spring break. We're seeing record sales at the farmers mMarket, and at the Homestead Craft Village."
Homestead Craft Village in the Homestead Heritage community off Gholson Road is known for self-sufficiency in crafting, furniture making, food preparation and the growing of produce and livestock.
"It will be interesting to see if the Wednesday market is equal to or surpasses what the Saturday market is experiencing," said Stewart. "I don't think anyone necessarily is going to visit Magnolia Market to buy cheese, but a lot of impulse buying goes on there. We provide ice packs to carry cheese with you, and you can fly with cheese. People fly from Europe with hard cheese."
John Stanley's Chapultepec Farms specializes in chicken products, including eggs, and he happily accepted an invitation to Magnolia Market.
"We're interested to see how this turns out for us," he said. "Any other situation involving a midweek, midday market . . . we wouldn't be terribly enthused about. But this is worth our time to go and see."
Others committed to setting up shop on Magnolia grounds include Bloom Waco, which features flower arrangements; Gardener's Gardens, a purveyor of house plants and succulents; Pippa Hill Farms, seller of seasonal produce, seeds, herbs, garden transplants and dog treats; Richardson Farms, seller of beef, pork honey, cheese and milk; and Waco Farms, grower of hydroponic-produced greens, salad mixes and herbs.
"We kept it to the heart of what makes up a farmers market, and tried to complement the things Magnolia has for sale," Erickson-Bruce said.
More than 50 vendors pay $35 apiece for space at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market on Saturdays, said Erickson-Bruce. Magnolia charges more to participate in its special events, but she managed to negotiate a price that both sides could accept. She declined to divulge the rate.
Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano responded to inquiries about the midweek market with a statement that Magnolia's intent is "to help our friends and neighbors stock up on midweek groceries while also supporting local farmers and merchants."