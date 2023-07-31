Several local groups came together recently to extend a helping hand after a rapidly spreading fire destroyed the Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview.

More than 30 people were displaced and lost most of their personal belongings in the July 16 blaze which killed three people and sent five to the hospital, including one first responder.

The American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter led the recovery efforts, which included a feeding program through a mobile kitchen provided by The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army provided warm, nutritious meals to those whose lives were upended by the fire. The group is committed to disaster relief and delivering community support and spiritual care during such events, according to a press release from the organization.

The group noted that many leading charitable organizations, local volunteers, government bodies and corporate sponsors stepped up to help with logistics and supplies, including bottled water donations by Walmart on Franklin Avenue.

“We are immensely grateful for the support from our partner agencies. Together, we have been able to serve hot meals, provide comfort, and spiritual care and prayer to fire survivors during this challenging time,” said Salvation Army spokesperson Lt. Jacobs Gilliam. “The spirit of collaboration demonstrated by all involved is a powerful testament to our community.”

Anyone who wants to donate to help the victims may do so at The Salvation Army office, located at 4721 W. Waco Drive.