Local health officials urge continued COVID-19 caution, despite widespread fatigue as 3 more die

Health officials implored McLennan County residents Wednesday to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing offered this month at various sites to help slow the spread of the virus, while also encouraging people not to become weary or complacent.
At least 122 McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, almost seven months into the coronavirus pandemic. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three more deaths Wednesday, two 76-year-old men and a 79-year-old man.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the county has reported 11 deaths in the past week and 10 the week prior, in addition to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and, worse, more of those patients requiring ventilators to breathe.
“It appears that a significant number of those who are infected with the disease are having worse outcomes,” he said.
Waco hospitals were treating 48 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including six people on ventilators.
Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center have seen a relatively steady number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the past week, officials said. Ascension Providence Medical Center has admitted about 30 patients in the past seven to 10 days, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said.
“We haven’t really seen a big surge, but we’re still seeing patients trickling in," said Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White.
Both Becker and Elieson said the hospitals have adequate supplies for staff and patients, as well as enough staff to treat patients and manage every aspect of the hospital. But, they said, staff members are tired and, in some cases, working extra shifts.
"At times, we are stretched," Elieson said. "This is an exhausting disease, not just for health care workers but for our nation and our world. This is trying, and it is very discouraging to see even young people, and by young I mean not elderly, who are dying."
Becker echoed his counterpart and said all hospital staff, from nurses and doctors to custodial and culinary staff, have taken on additional work because COVID-19 requires extra precautions for everyone in the facility.
"Our staff is growing weary," he said. "This is fatiguing for everyone who is having to deal with the coronavirus, and no one is not having to deal with the coronavirus."
While the hospitals are able to treat all patients right now, that could change if people stop taking the virus seriously, Deaver said.
“The fact that they can treat those patients does not eliminate the fact that we’re going to have way too many people become seriously ill and far too many of those will die, unless we’re able to more aggressively slow the spread of the coronavirus in our community," he said. "That’s exactly what we have the opportunity to do with the abundant free surge testing.
"Testing gives us the knowledge that we need. It gives us the opportunity to have a tremendous impact on solving the spread of disease, but it will only work if large numbers of us go and get tested.”
Support Local Journalism
Go to COVIDWaco.com to register to get tested at several sites across the county.
Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs got tested Wednesday morning and said he felt safe during the entire process. The test is a self-administered nasal swab that is not nearly as invasive and uncomfortable as nasal swab tests typically done in doctor’s offices, he said.
Griggs said the surge testing will allow the health district and the state’s contact tracing contractor to quickly identify people who have been exposed and need to quarantine. He urged people not to break quarantine for any reason, even if they receive a negative test result.
“A negative test is not an endorsement that you can return to work or university or school,” he said. “It’s important that you follow the full 14 days of quarantine, even if you have a negative test.”
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Wednesday that 74 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing McLennan County’s total to 8,716 cases. An estimated 486 people are currently sick with the disease.
McLennan County’s seven-day average rate of tests coming back positive is 7.9%, down from 15% at the end of August. The threshold to limit the spread of the virus is 10%, Griggs said, but that comes with enough testing, which the surge testing should help provide.
“We have achieved that level of positivity rate that says we stand a chance to begin to mitigate the spread of this virus, but we still have a long way to go to get to that threshold of suppression, which is 3% positivity rate,” he said.
Currently, eight long-term care facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks, with 21 residents and staff members at those facilities sick with the disease, Griggs said. An outbreak means there is at least one active case among facility residents or staff members.
In Marlin, the William P. Hobby women's prison unit has been placed on lockdown, with 264 inmates and 18 employees testing positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The sick inmates are in insolation. Another 835 women are on "medical restriction," meaning they are confined to their individual units because they may have been exposed to the virus.
Hobby was one of three Texas Department of Criminal Justice units on lockdown Wednesday, according to the department.
At the McLennan County Jail complex, there are two active cases, Griggs said.
Eight school districts are reporting a total of 60 positive cases on campus, Griggs said. Of the 60, 44 are students and 16 are staff members.
Midway Independent School District reported 17 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, according to its dashboard. At Midway High, eight students and two staff members or visitors have tested positive for the disease, while two staff members not assigned to a campus have tested positive. A third grader at Hewitt Elementary, a staff member or visitor at South Bosque Elementary, a second grader at Speegleville Elementary, a fifth grader at River Valley Intermediate and an eighth grader at Midway Middle School also have tested positive.
Waco ISD reported 25 positive COVID-19 cases at 13 campuses or other district locations so far this week, according to its dashboard. Since school started Sept. 8, the district has reported 35 cases among students, 28 among staff and three others.
Baylor University reported 72 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, among students, staff and others on campus, according to its dashboard. Out of the 72 people, 60 are students, seven are staff members, two are faculty and three are contractors. Since Aug. 1, the university has reported 1,060 COVID-19 cases.
McLennan Community College reported Wednesday three students are currently sick with COVID-19, according to its dashboard. The college has reported a total of 105 cases among students, staff and visitors.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.