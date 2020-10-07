Local health officials urge continued COVID-19 caution, despite widespread fatigue as 3 more die

Both Becker and Elieson said the hospitals have adequate supplies for staff and patients, as well as enough staff to treat patients and manage every aspect of the hospital. But, they said, staff members are tired and, in some cases, working extra shifts.

"At times, we are stretched," Elieson said. "This is an exhausting disease, not just for health care workers but for our nation and our world. This is trying, and it is very discouraging to see even young people, and by young I mean not elderly, who are dying."

Becker echoed his counterpart and said all hospital staff, from nurses and doctors to custodial and culinary staff, have taken on additional work because COVID-19 requires extra precautions for everyone in the facility.

"Our staff is growing weary," he said. "This is fatiguing for everyone who is having to deal with the coronavirus, and no one is not having to deal with the coronavirus."

While the hospitals are able to treat all patients right now, that could change if people stop taking the virus seriously, Deaver said.