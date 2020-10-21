Local officials say COVID-19 cases slightly up, offer advice on Halloween

Waco and McLennan County officials emphasized Wednesday the need to strike a balance between safety and a sense of normalcy with Halloween approaching, as the public health district reported two more COVID-19 deaths.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Wednesday that a 46-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county death toll to 142 people.
The health district also reported 59 more residents had tested positive for the disease, leaving the county's total case count since the pandemic started at 9,632. An estimated 543 people are currently sick with COVID-19, and an estimated 8,947 people have recovered.
Waco hospitals were treating 49 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, with 13 people on ventilators.
As of Tuesday, Waco hospitals had admitted 966 patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19, most of whom came to the hospital because of the virus. Out of the 966 patients, 789 were discharged and 136 died. Those numbers are not limited to McLennan County residents, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
McLennan County likely will surpass 10,000 cumulative cases within a week, because the county has averaged between 50 and 70 new cases a day for the past five weeks, Deaver said.
Other troubling trends include a steady count of between 50 and 60 patients receiving treatment in a hospital each day, with a "relatively high number" of patients requiring ventilators to breathe, Deaver said. Moreover, the number of deaths continues to hold steady, with 12 more McLennan County residents dying in the past week. This is the third week out of the past four that the county has seen 10 or more deaths.
But these trends will not lead to more stringent safety precautions for McLennan County, County Judge Scott Felton said. Felton said Gov. Greg Abbott has tied his hands, preventing him from implementing any stronger measures like closing schools, despite several campuses in the county having to shut down because of COVID-19.
"I would struggle making an across-the-board decision to do something like closing schools," he said. “It would be awful hard for me to impose a stay-at-home order. I’d have to have a lot more information than I have right now.”
The University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium predicts for the Waco region, which includes McLennan and four surrounding counties, that there is a 53% probability the local COVID-19 epidemic is growing. The model also predicts the region will see 6% more infections in the next 14 days than in the previous two-week period, and that the effective reproduction number is 1.02, effectively meaning each infected person is, on average, infecting more than one additional person.
Dr. Ben Wilson with the Waco Family Health Center said a reproduction rate over 1 is a "portending of what's to come."
"We're seeing a very slight increase in the new cases per day," Wilson said. "I'm hoping our numbers will go down in the near future, but only time will truly tell."
Meanwhile, the country seems to be heading toward a second wave of infections, said Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Health. He said he regularly monitors the national and international COVID-19 situation because it could be an indicator of what is to come here.
“That could be us next week or next month or two months from now,” he said. “We’re not exponentially spreading, but that could change.”
Elieson acknowledged the toll the pandemic has taken on businesses, which have lost money, and on people, some of whom have lost jobs or their lives.
“What we’re trying to do is find this balance of keeping people safe but also keeping the economy going," he said, "and while it’s difficult for everyone to make certain sacrifices, those sacrifices are necessary to keep people healthy and alive.”
He frequently asks patients how they think they may have gotten COVID-19, and some are “completely perplexed” because they believe they have been safe. Elieson asked a patient today how she thinks she contracted the disease, and she told him she does not go many places but does go to church without a mask on.
“Maybe she did get it in church. Maybe she didn’t, but again the wearing of masks is shown to be protective," he said. "It’s not 100%, but it’s better than no mask at all.”
Additionally, Elieson’s nephew, who lives in another city, caught COVID-19, as well. Elieson said his nephew has been consistently wearing a mask, except at an outdoor flea market. The doctor cautioned people to still wear a mask outside, even though outdoor activities are safer than indoor ones.
With Halloween approaching, Elieson said it is still important for people to wear masks, even if their costume comes with one. He recommended people read the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on holidays, which recommend people forego traditional trick-or-treating and indoor gatherings.
One CDC recommendation is to prepare bags of treats after people have washed their hands for 20 seconds or longer and then leave those bags for trick-or-treaters to pick up outside.
Deaver said he “strongly discourages” people from participating in traditional trick-or-treating and suggested they come up with a new Halloween tradition, such as carving pumpkins. He said it is unlikely the city would ban trick-or-treating.
“We’ve got to strike a balance here, and if we start canceling too many things at this point in the game, I think you start losing people’s support and you end up losing the game in the long run,” Deaver said.
Officials again urged people to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing available this month. So far, 5,696 tests have been conducted, and the health district has received 1,898 test results, spokesperson Kelly Craine said. Of those results, 137 people tested positive, or 7.2%.
Of the 137 people who tested positive, 30% did not have symptoms at the time of testing, emphasizing the need for people without symptoms to also get tested.
From the testing, the health district has been able to calculate that 67% of people who have gotten tested reported no symptoms at the time of the test and 32% reported having one of more symptoms, Craine said.
Free saliva testing will return from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at McLennan Community College’s Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M.
Free walk-up testing will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., and at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. on Thursday.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout the month, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
