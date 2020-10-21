Local officials say COVID-19 cases slightly up, offer advice on Halloween

But these trends will not lead to more stringent safety precautions for McLennan County, County Judge Scott Felton said. Felton said Gov. Greg Abbott has tied his hands, preventing him from implementing any stronger measures like closing schools, despite several campuses in the county having to shut down because of COVID-19.

"I would struggle making an across-the-board decision to do something like closing schools," he said. “It would be awful hard for me to impose a stay-at-home order. I’d have to have a lot more information than I have right now.”

The University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium predicts for the Waco region, which includes McLennan and four surrounding counties, that there is a 53% probability the local COVID-19 epidemic is growing. The model also predicts the region will see 6% more infections in the next 14 days than in the previous two-week period, and that the effective reproduction number is 1.02, effectively meaning each infected person is, on average, infecting more than one additional person.

Dr. Ben Wilson with the Waco Family Health Center said a reproduction rate over 1 is a "portending of what's to come."

"We're seeing a very slight increase in the new cases per day," Wilson said. "I'm hoping our numbers will go down in the near future, but only time will truly tell."