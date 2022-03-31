Local students win DAR essay competitions

The Henry Downs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of the 2021-22 American History Essay Contest and the Patriots of the American Revolution High School Essay Contest.

Zachary Henry, a sophomore at Vanguard College Preparatory School, won the regional and state Patriots of the American Revolution essay contest, writing about “Benedict Arnold: Skilled Commander, Overlooked Talent.” His essay advanced to compete in the DAR national essay contest.

The high school contest invited students to select a figure from American Revolution era and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the revolution and contributed to new nation’s founding.

Zachary views Arnold as “a very conflicted man who made an admittedly terrible mistake, which in most people’s minds unfairly canceled out all of his good deeds.” Zachary noted the strategic victories Arnold achieved for the Colonial war effort, his personal sacrifices, and George Washington’s acknowledgement of Arnold as “his finest field commander.”

Caleb Vaughan, a seventh-grade home-schooled student, submitted the winning American History essay, titled “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Memorial, Meaning, and Memory.”

This year’s theme, open to students in fifth through seventh grades, was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Nov. 11, 2021, was the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s dedication. Students were asked to imagine they had a brother who died on the battlefields of France during World War I, and their family attended the dedication of the tomb. Caleb hopes to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C.

Caleb and Zachary were presented with a chapter winner certificate, a bronze American history medal and a check for $50.