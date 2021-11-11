Local surgeon saw first days of Iraq War with 7th Cavalry

Todd Albright went to college knowing he wanted to be either a doctor or a fighter pilot. He chose being a doctor, but ended up a few years later on the front lines of the U.S. Army invasion of Iraq anyway.
Along that winding road, he earned Bronze Star in the war, practiced as an OB-GYN and ended up in Waco as a reconstructive surgeon specializing in female pelvic medicine for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
“I really looked at it, my whole life, as divine intervention and a little bit of destiny, maybe,” said Albright, 52.
After attending medical school on an Army scholarship spending his internship at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, he applied for a yearlong “hardship tour” abroad. Those tours involve remote locations and are not open to families.
At 27, he was still unmarried, and he made plans to move to South Korea. But before he followed through, an unexpected phone call sent him down a different path.
“The Army asked if I wanted to go to flight school to serve in Korea as a flight surgeon,” he said. “Did I mention I also wanted to be a fighter pilot?”
He accepted the assignment and went through flight surgeon training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he also learned to fly airplanes and helicopters.
“It wasn’t the plan, but it was an opportunity that I was given and took advantage of,” he said.
After training, he served his hardship tour as a general practitioner at Camp Long in Wonju, South Korea, home to between 1,500 and 1,800 people. There he got to work on his flying hours with instructor pilots.
He compares the medical experience with working as a general practitioner in a small town, treating people for everyday illnesses and injuries.
“You’d see a patient and you’d get immediate feedback,” he said. “You didn’t wait for the next appointment to see them and learn something, if they’re not getting well right away or having further issues. That was really great for someone really learning to practice medicine.”
After a year, he returned to the United States, finished his residency and became an OB-GYN stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia, where he was only one of two flight surgeons.
In 2002, as rumors grew of impending war in Iraq, Albright was sent to be a flight surgeon Fort Irwin National Training Center in San Bernadino, California, where he saw that training efforts were ramping up. In early 2003, he was deployed to Iraq with the 3rd Squadron, 7th Cavalry and 3rd Infantry Division.
Shortly before the invasion, he met Lt. Col. Terry Ferrell of the 7th Calvary, who asked if he was ready to “make history.”
“I had no idea what he meant,” Albright said. “He knew exactly what he meant, because he already knew the battle plan.”
On March 20, 2003, the battle plan began unfolding. He said his unit went from a battalion to a 2,000-soldier task force right before entering Iraq, tasked with securing key bridges and roads for infantry divisions to follow.
“I often refer to it as running the gauntlet, because we were on elevated farm roads and attacked from both sides by the enemy as we drove towards Baghdad,” he said.
The battle lasted about three weeks, starting with three days of continual fighting. He stayed with a unit of armored tanks, serving as a flight surgeon for those piloting the 10 or 15 helicopters the unit used for scouting ahead. In his role he was effectively a paramedic and an ER doctor for those on the ground.
“You’re getting people right after they’ve been shot or injured, whatever trauma has occurred,” Albright said. “So, not where typical OB-GYNs end up.”
He said the morning of March 25, photojournalist Warren Zinn snapped a photo of Army medic Joseph Dwyer carrying an injured Iraqi boy for the Army Times, one of the most widely-seen photos from the conflict. Albright said he treated and stabilized the boy.
Dwyer would die five years later from substance abuse, after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.
Albright said the task force was at one point “paralyzed” by a large dust storm near Baghdad, and found themselves surrounded once the dust cleared.
“We battled hard,” he said. “In some cases, our soldiers were picking up the enemies’ weapons to continue the fight. Close air support came to our aid and we battled out of the situation. By the end, our unit had seen more combat over such a short stretch than any unit since Vietnam.”
Albright was awarded a Bronze Star for his service, and left the unit that summer. He would go on to serve at the Chief of Division for Urogynecology at Walter Reed Hospital.
He became deputy commander for clinical services for Ireland Army Community Hospital in Fort Knox, Kentucky, but went back to practicing medicine after two years.
Injured veterans transitioning back to life outside of the Army now had to put together their lives post-deployment, and there was a backlog of cases nationwide.
“They want to get out and have stability when they do, and so you end up with a lot of people that are in this situation where they’re not deployable, they’re still working, unless their injuries are too grave, but they’re working through this transition to get out,” Albright said.
He said the hospital worked through a backlog of “several thousand,” eventually catching back up over the course of Albright’s two years there, then returned to medicine for the next 26 years before retiring and moving to Waco to be closer to family.
Albright said his position as an Army doctor led him to see military families as integral parts of the institution, and they need just as much recognition and support.
“Some have made the ultimate sacrifice and we will forever be thankful, but some have made and continue to make the sacrifices in silence that only another military family member would know,” Albright said.
