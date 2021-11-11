Local surgeon saw first days of Iraq War with 7th Cavalry

Albright said the task force was at one point “paralyzed” by a large dust storm near Baghdad, and found themselves surrounded once the dust cleared.

“We battled hard,” he said. “In some cases, our soldiers were picking up the enemies’ weapons to continue the fight. Close air support came to our aid and we battled out of the situation. By the end, our unit had seen more combat over such a short stretch than any unit since Vietnam.”

Albright was awarded a Bronze Star for his service, and left the unit that summer. He would go on to serve at the Chief of Division for Urogynecology at Walter Reed Hospital.

He became deputy commander for clinical services for Ireland Army Community Hospital in Fort Knox, Kentucky, but went back to practicing medicine after two years.

Injured veterans transitioning back to life outside of the Army now had to put together their lives post-deployment, and there was a backlog of cases nationwide.

“They want to get out and have stability when they do, and so you end up with a lot of people that are in this situation where they’re not deployable, they’re still working, unless their injuries are too grave, but they’re working through this transition to get out,” Albright said.