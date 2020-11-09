Local teacher accused of murder in shooting of son, 17

A local teacher who sheriff’s deputies say shot her teenage son during their morning drive to school Monday in Riesel will be charged with murder, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Sarah Hunt, 39, a Riesel resident who teaches at Lake Air Montessori Magnet school, was arrested in Riesel in the shooting of Garrett Hunt, 17, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the front passenger seat, McNamara said.

"At this point we don't have a motive, we don't know what happened, we don't know what led up to this," McNamara said. "It's a big mystery, and that's what we're trying to determine."

McNamara said the Riesel Police Department received an initial call about a stalled vehicle on East Frederick Street, east of Riesel, around 7:53 a.m. Officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the body of the teen. They made contact with his mother, 39-year-old Sarah Hunt, after she walked from the car back to Riesel, McNamara said.

Hunt is a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School in Waco. In an email to parents, Principal Stephanie Tankersley said the district will bring in a long-term substitute familiar with the school to replace her and that counselors would be available to talk to children.