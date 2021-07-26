Waco's hotel industry making a comeback as area faces Big 12 uncertainty

Hotels in Waco are enjoying an 82% average occupancy most weekends, the industry slowly but surely putting COVID-19 to flight. But worries have surfaced that Waco faces a glut of rooms, that the Big 12 and Baylor face life without Sooners and Longhorns, and the delta variant spells trouble.
Now awash in tourists, Waco has become a destination of choice. Count Magnolia Market and a revitalized downtown among the draws. Hotel developers came calling, so many that Waco declared a moratorium on granting Tax Increment Financing funds to new lodging proposals.
Now what?
"That's the half-billion-dollar question, or should I say $350 million?" said Jacquelyn Baumann, vice president of sales and strategic planning at KB Hotels. The Temple-based company led by Kiran "Kenny" Bhakta placed Hotel Indigo in Waco and has three other properties under development: the Even and Cambria hotels going up near Elm Avenue in East Waco and an Element Hotel by Westin on the traffic circle.
The numbers Baumann dropped represent her calculation of new hotel construction in Greater Waco, both existing and proposed.
"That's a lot of money, and any developer is paying attention to what's going on in the market," said Baumann. "We don't want oversaturation, which Waco is dangerously close to, if we're not there already."
Comfort Suites general manager Ajai Patel shares Baumann's concern.
Magnolia Market's explosive growth left Waco in a lurch. Weekly attendance approached 30,000 pre-pandemic, and Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said Saturday "foot traffic at the Silos continues to increase at a steady rate."
Hotels went up or appeared on drawing boards. Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said three years ago 1,268 new hotel rooms were planned, permitted or under construction.
"While some of the hotel supply was needed and will be absorbed with growing demand, I am concerned about oversupply as a response," said Patel. "Many of the events that drive occupancy are a finite size and can't grow simply due to more hotel supply. Other events are not hostable by Waco for other reasons such as lack of airport access or lack of large meeting space."
He offered McLane Stadium as an example, saying, "It will not host twice as many fans just because there are twice as many hotel rooms available. So for those games where the stadium isn't selling out the city, there will be downward pressure on hotel rates as hotels compete for travelers."
On the flip side, said Patel, Waco is better positioned to host multiple events at once — a point made by supporters of The Base at the Extraco Events Center, the recently completed $32 million multipurpose facility.
"Many hotels will need to pivot on who their target clientele will be," said Patel, noting a property previously banking on large conventions downtown may resort to searching for business, and guests, from other sources.
Pendergraft said Waco hotels were pegging 76% occupancy in the weeks leading up to July 10, while the statewide norm was 65.2%.
The occupancy rate Saturday, July 10, was 82%, Pendergraft said.
Average occupancy typically falls to 50% on Sundays and Mondays, then rises toward 70% later in the week before peaking on Saturdays.
"That's the typical pattern for Waco. We have become a heavily tourist destination. Leisure travel is dominant," said Pendergraft. "We do have corporate business, but we're not a corporate headquarters for many companies. More of our convention business is consumer and trade shows."
Baumann opined that the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce needs "to continue to bring in corporate business to help fill those hotels."
The lodging industry, like other sectors, faces challenges finding employees as business surges but generous unemployment benefits linger.
"Our three hotels are picking up nicely, but we continue to struggle with staffing issues. This is not just our industry but most of the service industries," said Donna Holdbrook, general manager at Holiday Inn Express, 5701 Legend Lake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development.
"Our candidate pool has improved quite a bit in the last few weeks," said Elaine Powell, who manages Aloft Waco Baylor. "We are still hiring for a few positions - bartender, front desk and room attendants. We are happy to see a significant increase in applicants than several months ago."
Another hotel in the works is Pivovar, the Czech-themed establishment at Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue that promises dining inside and on the patio, on-site beer brewing, a Czech bakery and 28 upscale suites.
Developers say it should open for business by year's end.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' plans to convert the former Grand Karem Shrine building at 701 Washington Ave. into a boutique hotel saw its timeline shift "due to COVID-related construction delays," said Marsicano. "The hotel is now currently slated to open sometime between mid-to-late 2022."
Work has yet to begin on three high-profile projects bringing about 450 hotel rooms to downtown: the AC Hotel by Marriott at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue, the seven-story Embassy Suites behind River Square Center, and the Hyatt Place on Mary Avenue between Third and Fourth streets.
"They might be waiting to see what happens, and I don't blame them," said Baumann, mentioning uncertainty over COVID-19 variants and the exodus of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12.
"There is some level of uncertainty in the long run in terms of how the delta variant will affect all of us," said Comfort Suites' Patel.
"Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 is concerning," Patel said. "Baylor will adapt and remain a popular university, but we can't help but wonder how it will affect hotel stays, especially if football isn't seeing the same fan turnout as part of a weaker conference affiliation. It remains to be seen how it will affect potential future student visits, camps, donor events, etc."