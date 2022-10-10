Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower

The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade.

The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn't leave enough to replace them.

The Waco City Council last November approved a $3.3 million contract with IWR North America for the windows, but the work didn’t start until last month, said Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt.

“It was a matter of getting all the glass," said Holt, a former Waco police chief. "The metal curtain [support structure,] all had to be manufactured … during the time where there was supply chain disruption. This is custom stuff, because of the age of the building.”

The council approved an $88,000 contract for architectural services with CP&Y Inc. during its Feb. 18, 2021 meeting.

Last year, city officials said the project was tentatively scheduled to wrap up in mid-2022, but constraints on supply chains and the state of the construction labor market might interfere. Holt said the project is now schedule for completion by Aug. 15, 2023.

Holt said the company started building scaffolding along the building in early September and started removing windows and replacing segments of the building’s curtain wall, the framework that will hold the new windows in place, with custom aluminum pieces.

Workers will replace 16,450 square feet of windows and 25,125 square feet of metal panels, along with rubber gaskets along each window’s edges.

“The rubber gaskets had deteriorated to a point where we were seeing air infiltration and in some cases moisture penetration,” he said.

The city estimates the improvements will save about $56,000 in energy costs per year.

Holt said future construction projects for the police department could include a new crime lab and a property room for the tower.

He said of the building’s 10 usable floors, floor six and seven are unfinished shells that could be renovated. Each floor has about 9,000 square feet of usable space, he said.

“We’ll complete the finish out of those areas as the department continues to grow,” he said.

The large parking lots behind the building are still owned by Hillcrest, and are still marked by old signs labeling them with numbered rows and lettered columns.

The site is still bordered by rows of trees.

Damien Richards, who lives near McLennan Community College and often visits his brothers who live near the tower, said people try to avoid the parking lots if they can.

“They can be kind of prickly about you being on the land if you don’t have a reason to be over here,” he said, standing on the sidewalk between 28th Street and the empty lot.

“I’m sure if we sat here long enough, they would pull up and ask what we’re doing.”