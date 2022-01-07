Longtime Baylor law professor known as 'the Godfather' dies at 82

"Of course there was the added tension of being his son in a room full of people who I was sure were smarter than me and under the pressure of Baylor Law School," Guinn Jr. said. "But I could ignore the fact that we were related and prepare for class and do the reading and go for the lectures because the cases and his lectures were so interesting. He was so genuinely prepared it would be doing him a disservice not to be equally so. He had the incredible ability to distill and pick apart the most difficult concepts and then translate that and explain it into applicable rule so the rest of us could go apply it and use it in our daily practices and lives."