Longtime lawman credited with solving 1982 Lake Waco murders dies

Simons' investigative techniques, including allegations that he gave special favors to his "jailhouse snitches" who testified against Spence, were attacked on all fronts during both of Spence's trials. National media outlets sought to prove that former President George Bush, while governor, and the state of Texas carried out executions of innocent defendants and some chose the Spence case as the poster child for wrongful convictions.

Despite repeated efforts to discredit Simons and the investigation by multiple parties, including a prominent local businessman, appellate attorneys, journalists and some of his former colleagues at the Waco Police Department, there was no definitive proof that the wrong men were convicted.

"Anytime you go out and solve some big case that somebody else has had and they take it away from them and give it to you and you clear it up, they are going to have something to say about it," Simons said when he retired from the sheriff's office in 2000.