Longtime Waco Symphony director Susan Taylor retiring in August

Taylor and Heyde married nearly four years ago, a second marriage for both, and though the 71-year-old Heyde said he has contemplated his own retirement as music director, it is not his time yet.

"I still love both orchestras (Heyde also leads the Baylor Symphony Orchestra), but as we're aware, times are changing," he said. "The orchestra is needing new blood and at some point it will be important to let that happen, but I haven't made that decision yet."

Waco Symphony Association President Heyward Green, a longtime board member and symphony supporter with his wife, Marsha, said Taylor's resignation was not unexpected, but a little sad nonetheless.

"She has been the face of the Waco symphony for a very long time," Green said. "She bridges the only two music directors the symphony has had. In many ways, it's her baby."

The search to find Taylor's successor is underway with notices posted both locally and nationally through organizations including the League of American Orchestras. Board member and former association President David Guyer leads a six-person committee meeting weekly to find a new director. He hopes the association will have a director in place before Taylor leaves so she can help train her successor and introduce her or him to the community.