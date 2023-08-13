Firefighters from multiple agencies worked Saturday and early Sunday to extinguish a brush fire that consumed 114 acres just west of Lorena.

Scooper firefighting planes loaded up on water from Lake Waco on Saturday afternoon to dump on the fire around Box Ranch and Robin roads.

The Lorena Fire Department announced Sunday morning that the fire was 100% contained after crews spent the night patrolling the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service joined local responders in fighting the Box Ranch fire. The incident was among 20 new wildfires statewide that required state assistance on Saturday and burned 5,010 acres.

The forest service forecast elevated fire weather on Sunday, with an "increased possibility of significant wildfires that are resistant to control occurring in Central, North Central and Southeast Texas."

The National Weather Service forecast for Waco Regional Airport called for a high of 105 Sunday and 104 Monday, with a 20% chance of rain Monday. The high for Tuesday is forecast to be 98.