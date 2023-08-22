Friends of a recent Lorena High School graduate killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday morning said all of Lorena is mourning the loss the stellar young man who made the community a better place.

Waco police on Tuesday identified Michael Moore Jr. as the 19-year-old man killed in the single-vehicle wreck in the 5700 block of Franklin Avenue, near the road's split from Highway 84. Moore was a 2022 Lorena graduate who played safety and wide receiver on the school's 2021 state championship-winning football team.

According to a police press release, officers responded to the crash at 11:06 a.m. The press release says officers learned a motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic when he lost control and struck a guardrail, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family friends have set up a GiveSendGo fundraiser to support the Moore family. The effort had raised more than $17,700 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lorena head football coach Kevin Johnson said Moore was a great kid who always had a positive outlook on life and had an infectious smile.

“He was extremely friendly. He always seemed to care about his friends and worry about how their day was going,” Johnson said.

He said Moore had a strong work ethic and contributed to the football team’s success every way he could. Johnson said Moore was able to blossom as a football player during his senior year, helping his team to a 3A state championship, where the Lorena Leopards defeated the Brock Eagles 35-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Johnson said the football team has rallied around Moore’s younger brother, who is now a junior on team. He said the Lorena community is like a family, and everyone who knew Moore is heartbroken and coming together to help the Moore family in any way they can.

Corey Pitts said his son, Cason, was best friends and teammates with Moore. Corey Pitts said his family and another one close with the Moore family set up the fundraiser to help the Moore family with funeral expenses and anything else they may need.

Corey Pitts said the Moore family is “outstanding,” and their son reflected that.

“We loved this kid too much, and we wanted to do something,” Corey Pitts said. “Mike was a great kid. He was the type of kid you want your kid to be like. He always said ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir,’ he was always smiling, he was never in a bad mood. Your day was better by being around him. He was that special kind of kid, he had that ‘it’ factor. He made everyone around him better.”

Cason Pitts, a fellow 2022 Lorena graduate, said he met Moore in sixth grade and played football with him from seventh grade all the way through their championship-winning senior year. He said the two of them grew extremely close over the years.

Cason Pitts said Moore was the type of person who you could count on for anything, and said he would never ask anyone to do something he wouldn’t do himself.

“That was the thing about Mike, he loved deeply, and I was truly blessed to be a part of his life,” Cason Pitts said. “There wasn’t a person who didn’t like Mike.”

Cason Pitts said he, Moore and another player on the team had a ritual where before every game, they would go to McAlister’s to get macaroni and cheese and would “jam out” in the car while eating. On the football field, he said Moore was “the best teammate.”

“He was always flying around. He always brought the energy,” Cason Pitts said. “Every time you looked to the sideline, he would be dancing to the music. If you fell, he was the first one to help you up.”

Cason Pitts said as sad as the tragedy has been, it has brought many of the former football players back together as many have reached out to one another to check up.

“Mike brought everybody together,” Cason Pitts said. “He’s still doing that.”

Cason Pitts said he will miss the one-on-one time they had together the most. He said Moore could light up the room with his smile and “goofy a-- personality.” Cason Pitts also said he will miss the “little things” they had together, which included taking turns showing each other new music and the car rides spent bobbing their heads to that music, going to the local gas station to buy Snickers bars and how Moore could make him laugh over the “stupidest things.”

“He was my brother,” Cason Pitts said. “There wasn’t a thing I wouldn’t do for him.”