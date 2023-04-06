A $6,000 scholarship was recently awarded to Ellie Swain of Lorena FFA by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee. She is the daughter of Sarah and Jason Swain. Ellie participated in the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program, receiving a purchase certificate from Calf Scramble Committee member Paxton Motheral.
Lorena FFA calf scramble scholarship
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco will celebrate the end of the Suspension Bridge renovation this month with a two-day celebration spanning themes of Texas past and presen…
A fair-weather Saturday drew estimated 25,000 people to the Texas Food Truck Showdown, where they sampled food from 36 trucks from around Texa…
The Waco Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue.
More than 200 people packed the VFW Hall in West Saturday to celebrate longtime Leroy resident Albert Miller, who recently turned 100.
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was accused of firing a handgun in the direction of a family member, then shooting a nearby home …