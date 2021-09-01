Lorena man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

A 25-year-old Lorena man died after a semi-trailer hit him Monday evening while he was crossing Rosenthal Parkway on foot, officials said.

Cort Bordner was crossing the road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2837, near Tynes Road shortly before 5:10 p.m. when a truck headed northeast hit him, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Tynes Road intersects Rosenthal Parkway about five miles east of Interstate 35 and the city of Lorena.

Bordner was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Howard said.

No other injuries were reported, and the incident is still being investigated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.