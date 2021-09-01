Lorena man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

A 25-year-old Lorena man died after a semi-trailer hit him Monday evening while he was crossing Rosenthal Parkway on foot, officials said.
Cort Bordner was crossing the road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2837, near Tynes Road shortly before 5:10 p.m. when a truck headed northeast hit him, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Tynes Road intersects Rosenthal Parkway about five miles east of Interstate 35 and the city of Lorena.
Bordner was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Howard said.
No other injuries were reported, and the incident is still being investigated.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.