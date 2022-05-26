Lorena student crowned Miss HOT Fair & Rodeo

Lorena High School rising senior Kelsiy Kniffen has been crowned the new Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.

Ellie Swain, from Lorena High School, was named first runner-up.

Kelsiy is the daughter of Trevor and Nikki Kniffen. At Lorena she is active as a member of Peer Assistance and Leadership, a spirit leader, a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is involved in FFA events.

Outside of school, she is active in her church and does baking, skeet shooting, sports and riding horses.

After serving as Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo and graduating high school, she plans to attend Texas Tech University in Waco, majoring in family consumer science.

She wants to become a high school teacher and coach.

In order to compete for Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, each contestant must participate in an interview process with three judges and give a short speech to the judges and audience.

In addition to being named the 2022 Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, Kelsiy will receive a $1,000 scholarship along with other prizes. She will make appearances in parades, schools, rodeos and be the hostess of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo scheduled for Oct. 6-16.

The primary purpose of the Sweetheart program is to promote, support and represent the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo year-round in the community. For more information about the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, visit hotfair.com.