Love for neon signs burns in nostalgic glow

As neon fell out of favor and LED fixtures took over, neon shops closed, seasoned glass benders retired and those remaining in the field wondered how much longer the art would survive.
Then something started changing. Maybe it was a multi-decade cycle of nostalgia or some other cultural force that brought genuine neon signs back into fashion. But the beacons of hand-shaped, gas-filled glass tubes are in high demand again, and local sign shops and benders have no idea what comes next.
Odds are good that anyone who bought a neon sign in Central Texas in the last 15 years received one built with glass hand-shaped by Udo Schumacher, owner and sole bender at U.S. Neon.
Last week, Schumacher was busy shaping tubes of yellow glass for a huge project, recreating the 25th Street Theatre’s neon sign. Waco removed the sign before it tore down the theater that opened in 1945, making way for a new fire station and fire department headquarters designed to resemble the old theater. The sign will read “25th Street Station” when complete.
The process starts with a quick etch in a long, premade glass tube that dictates where the bend will begin. Moving between a white-hot torch and a gas burner’s open flame, called a ribbon forge, Schumacher shapes the glass methodically, blowing into a rubber tube attached to the glass to keep it from collapsing.
“When you do a double-back, that’s a lot of stress on the glass,” Schumacher said, raising his voice to be heard over the forge. “So what I do is put it back in the fire when it’s not so hot, and it cools off the bend slower.”
After the shaping process, he attaches the glass to a machine to remove the air inside and fill it with his gas of choice, then powers it on to test it. Argon will glow white, neon will glow red, and most glass used in signs has a colored coating applied to the outside.
Schumacher, who still speaks with a German accent and identifies as Texan, started out as an employee at a sign shop in Killeen in 1982 at the age of 25. While he was there, an older employee getting ready to retire taught Schumacher everything he could about how to shape glass.
“Well, now I’m the old man and I cannot find anybody!” Schumacher said as he put finishing touches on a glass tube he had just finished bending and cutting into shape. “That’s the problem with this industry, all neon benders are old and kind of fading away. Neon really came back strong over the last couple of years, but hardly anybody can do it anymore.”
After the sign shop where he got his start closed, he worked at a Pilot Point shop with four other benders. The owner told Schumacher he would give Schumacher all of his equipment when he retired if Schumacher would manage the shop. He has been on his own since 2006 running U.S. Neon.
He said 10 years ago he would have predicted the end of neon, but now all nine sign shops that use him as a wholesaler are slammed.
“Neon just pops in your eye,” he said. “It’s just something about it.”
When the neon tubes for the 25th Street Station signs are done, Schumacher will place them in a foam-lined contained and drive them carefully to the sign shop that hired him, Jackson Sign & Lighting Inc., which also has been the go-to repair company for the ALICO Building’s 15-feet-tall neon letters for the last 60 years. Owner Phil Jackson’s father bought the sign company in 1975, and he inherited it a few years later.
He said LED lasts “lightyears” longer than neon, and an LED sign that requires two circuits would take closer to seven if it were remade in neon. But he does not think LED signs will ever really replace neon.
“They’re getting close, and maybe they’ll get there in my lifetime, but it won’t be the same,” Jackson said.
His shop handles electric signs of all kinds, mostly LED, but is still full of neon signs from decades before.
The 25th Street Station sign will be lit in 100% neon. The metal for the new sign will be powder-coated aluminum. The original would have been porcelain, but that method is considered obsolete today, Jackson said.
“You can’t compare anything to porcelain, but the powder-coating will be good quality,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the glass in neon signs breaks less often than one might think, but large hail can be devastating. After a hail storm in the 1980s damaged the letters on one side of the ALICO Building, Jackson’s crew had to remove the 15-foot letters from the other side and make templates so they could remake the broken letters.
Jackson Sign & Lighting built the neon sign for the local firearms company American Derringer, which was shaped like the aforementioned weapon, and the original Buzzard Billy’s neon sign which proudly advertises the “armadillo bar and grillo,” from inside Jackson’s shop.
By plugging in and unplugging the sign in multiple times, he is able to charge the gas inside. Slowly, the sign begins glowing brighter, from a faint pink to the familiar rose color.
“That glass will recover, it’s just been dormant for such a long time,” Jackson said.
Someone paid him to repair the sign with plans to put it in their game room at home, but the nearly 6-feet-tall sign was too big and bright in person.
“People have made me offers, but like I tell them, it’s not mine to sell,” Jackson said. “I think we can figure out who owns it, but right now I don’t know.”
The biggest project he can remember taking on, with the exception of the repairs after the hailstorm, is the 22-feet-tall neon saxophone with detailed keys that used to be mounted above a three-side marquee at a restaurant called Burgers and Blues. Its mouthpiece reached the top of the building, and from the street the saxophone appeared to be resting on top of the marquee.
It took several months to build. Jackson lost track of the sign until one of his employees discovered it on Google one day, at the Austin School of Music.
While there is plenty of neon to look back on, some fresh projects still roll in.
Schumacher and Jackson Sign & Lighting worked together to build the white neon sign high above the Nightlight Donuts shop that opened late last year at Highway 6 and Highway 84. The sign features a big stylized lightbulb, and two smaller neon signs decorate the doughnut shop’s drive-thru.
“Our brand is ‘Nightlight,’ so we wanted something that would light up super bright,” co-owner Jackson Wren said. “We’ve heard from people coming down Highway 6 and Highway 84 both ways that you can really see that.”
Wren declined to say how much any of the signs cost, but said he learned quickly that neon costs significantly more than other options.
“We wanted it to feel a little bit retro, like the vibe of the store,” Wren said. “I feel like it feels inviting.”