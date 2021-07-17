Love for neon signs burns in nostalgic glow

“When you do a double-back, that’s a lot of stress on the glass,” Schumacher said, raising his voice to be heard over the forge. “So what I do is put it back in the fire when it’s not so hot, and it cools off the bend slower.”

After the shaping process, he attaches the glass to a machine to remove the air inside and fill it with his gas of choice, then powers it on to test it. Argon will glow white, neon will glow red, and most glass used in signs has a colored coating applied to the outside.

Schumacher, who still speaks with a German accent and identifies as Texan, started out as an employee at a sign shop in Killeen in 1982 at the age of 25. While he was there, an older employee getting ready to retire taught Schumacher everything he could about how to shape glass.

“Well, now I’m the old man and I cannot find anybody!” Schumacher said as he put finishing touches on a glass tube he had just finished bending and cutting into shape. “That’s the problem with this industry, all neon benders are old and kind of fading away. Neon really came back strong over the last couple of years, but hardly anybody can do it anymore.”