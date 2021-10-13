Love may go free after DA's office moves to dismiss capital murder case

The McLennan County District Attorney's Office filed notice to dismiss capital murder charges against former death row inmate Albert Leslie Love Jr. on Wednesday, five days after a judge denied a state motion to postpone his upcoming retrial.
"I have a great deal of concern about his walking out of jail," District Attorney Barry Johnson said of Love. "It is because of the ruling of the 19th State District Court not giving us that 90 days. If he does get out and walk on the street, it is because of that ruling."
Love, 38, was convicted and sentenced to death in the March 2011 shooting deaths of Keenan Hubert, 20, and Tyus Sneed, 17, at the former Lakewood Villas apartment complex, 1601 Spring St. He spent three years on death row before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reversed his conviction and death sentence and awarded him a new trial.
Love has spent four years and four months in the McLennan County Jail awaiting his retrial on capital murder charges. Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court has set jury selection to begin Oct. 22, with testimony scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
West rejected a motion from prosecutors in Johnson's office to postpone Love's trial for 60 to 90 days because they said they needed to have a red hoodie that a witness said Love was wearing on the night of the murder tested for DNA and gunshot residue. The hoodie was not tested before Love's first trial in 2013 and First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said it was necessary for the state to test the hoodie because the witness recanted his testimony a month before the upcoming trial.
"The motion sets forth our position completely," Johnson said Wednesday. "Our situation is something that came up recently as we were preparing for trial and we could not put the prosecution at risk. We had no other choice but to dismiss and keep working on the case. That is what we did. I can't talk about the ruling of the 19th District Court, but if Albert Love gets out of jail, it is because of that ruling."
West scheduled a hearing for 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the motion to dismiss with attorneys in the case. Love is represented by Austin attorneys Ariel Payan and James Young, who objected last week to the state's request for continuance.
When asked why his office was not prepared for Love's retrial when it had almost three years to get ready, Johnson said, "things happened that are beyond our control."
"When we have a witness recant a month before trial, we have to turn over every stone and that is what we were doing," Johnson said. "We were just asking for an additional 90 days. That was our first motion for continuance. The reason the case was delayed from the time we took office in January 2019 was because the defense lawyer had cancer. Things are beyond our control. We just needed 90 days to get the DNA back, which could prove exculpatory or inculpatory."
Johnson said they didn't send the hoodie for DNA testing to a private lab because they are "outrageously expensive and my understanding is they are not much quicker than the other labs."
The dismissal motion says the state must prove that Love was at the crime scene when Hubert and Sneed were killed in an ambush-style slaying.
"Two crucial items of evidence supporting this fact, which were available during the initial trial, are presently unavailable for use during a new trial scheduled to begin on October 25, 2021," the motion states. "First, electronic text messages were critical evidence of Defendant's presence at the time and place of the murders which was presented during the 2013 trial. However, due to the decision by the Court of Criminal Appeals, these material and highly probative text messages are presently inadmissible for use.
"Second, a witness provided a recorded statement, and was anticipated to testify at trial, that Defendant was at the scene of the murders bearing an AK-47 styled rifle and wearing a red hoodie and red sweatshirt. The witness has within the last few weeks recanted his statement, now asserting his recorded statement to have been false," according to the motion to dismiss.
The Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the case, ruling Waco police failed to get a search warrant for the incriminating text messages found on Love's phone and that evidence was improperly admitted at his trial.
Because of the witness' recantation, prosecutors said it became necessary to have the hoodie tested for DNA and gunshot residue, which the motion says could prove Love's involvement in the shootings or help his case, depending on what the forensic analysis shows.
The motion to dismiss, filed by Barnes, said the state has a "duty" to dismiss the case in light of West denying the motion for continuance.
"The McLennan County Criminal District Attorney's Office has a Constitutional, statutory, and ethical duty not to proceed with the prosecution of the above cause prior to the availability of the results of potentially incriminating or exculpatory evidence in this capital murder case," the motion states.
Love’s first trial was moved to Georgetown because Love’s co-defendant, Rickey Donnell Cummings, was tried first in Waco. Cummings has been on death row since 2012. Rickey Cummings’ younger brother, D’Arvis Cummings, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2014. He pleaded guilty to murder as a party to the ambush slayings.
Deontrae Majors and Marion Bible, who were in the front seat of the car Hubert and Sneed were in when they were killed, were wounded in the attack but managed to escape.
